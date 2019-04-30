Denis Kudla upsets Kyle Edmund in Munich

MUNICH — Unseeded American Denis Kudla upset fifth-seeded Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-3 Tuesday to reach the second round of the Munich Open.
Kudla, who is ranked 82nd, never faced a break point as he won 92 percent of first-serve points and 82 of second-serve points on the outdoor clay.
He next faces unseeded Italian Matteo Berrettini. Kudla won their previous two matches, both on hard courts.
Sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman and No. 7 Guido Pella, who are both Argentine, also advanced Tuesday.
In an error-strewn match featuring nine double-faults and 26 break points, Schwartzman beat Benoit Paire of France 6-4, 1-6, 6-1. Pella was more clinical in a 6-2, 6-1 win against Mischa Zverev, saving all three chances on his serve and breaking his German opponent five times.
Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro upset Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 6-1, while three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber, 2014 winner Martin Klizan were among other first-round winners.
Two-time defending champion Alexander Zverev, the top seed, plays his second-round match against Juan Ignacio Londero on Wednesday.
Zverev is looking for his first title of the season and is also trying to protect his No. 3 ranking, which is under threat from Roger Federer – who plays next week at the Madrid Masters.
PRAGUE — Anastasia Potapova rallied to beat second-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday to reach the second round of the Prague Open.
Sevastova’s loss means the tournament is already without its top two players after No. 1-seeded Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of a virus. And in another upset, wild-card entry Svetlana Kuznetsova defeated last year’s finalist, fourth-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4, 6-2.
Third-seeded Qiang Wang is still in contention, though, after beating Margarita Gasparyan 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
In an all-American first round, unseeded Jennifer Brady came from a set down to upset fifth-seeded Danielle Collins 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 while No. 6 Katerina Siniakova eased past Dalila Jakupovic 6-0, 6-2.
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova knocked out seventh-seeded Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3, 6-3 in a Slovak derby. Ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova dispatched 2017 champion Mona Barthel 6-4, 6-2.
Bernarda Pera, Jessica Pegula, Mandy Minella, Jana Cepelova, Tamara Korpatsch, Antonia Lottner, Karolina Muchova, Jil Teichmann and Natalia Vikhlyantseva also all advanced.
LONDON — Wimbledon is “highly likely” at the 2020 tournament to introduce a serve clock for players that debuted in Grand Slams at last year’s US Open.
Tournament CEO Richard Lewis detailed the timetable at a news conference on Tuesday which announced a near-12% raise in prize money for the July 1-14 edition.
Lewis says the clock would be “not a rule change, just a visible device on the court to manage the rule.”
Players have 25 seconds to prepare after a point for the next first serve. They are first warned, then assessed a fault for the second violation.
Wimbledon will have a 38 million pounds ($49.5 million) prize fund this year and give the men’s and women’s singles champions a 4.4% raise to 2.35 million pounds ($3.06 million).
First-round losers get a 15% raise to 45,000 pounds ($58,600).
Wimbledon’s No. 1 court will have a new retractable roof and increased capacity of 12,345.