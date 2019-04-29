Daniel, Fucsovics progress from rainy first day of Munich Open

MUNICH — Rain ended play early on the first day of the Munich Open on Monday with just Taro Daniel and the eighth-seeded Marton Fucsovics booking their places in the second round.
Daniel progressed with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ugo Humbert of France, while Fucsovics defeated Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (8).
Home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff’s match against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil was put back to Tuesday, as was the meeting between Ernests Gulbis and Martin Klizan.
Seeded players Diego Schwartzman, Kyle Edmund, and Guido Pella were also down to play in a packed schedule for Tuesday.
Talk about matchmaking: 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore are engaged.
Both tweeted the news Monday, posting a photo and brief message.
Hers said: “Forever yes.” His said: “Forever starts now.”
In addition to winning a Grand Slam title 1+ years ago, Stephens was the 2018 French Open runner-up and was a member of the 2017 championship U.S Fed Cup team.
The 26-year-old American currently is ranked No. 8.
The 29-year-old Altidore has scored 41 goals in 110 international appearances since his U.S. national team debut in 2007. He has not played for the Americans since October 2017, when a loss at Trinidad and Tobago prevented them from qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.
Altidore has been with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer since 2015.
STUTTGART, Germany — Third-seeded Petra Kvitova beat No. 8 Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6 (2) to win the Porsche Grand Prix final on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Czech clinched her second title of the year after winning Sydney in January.
Kvitova, playing in her fourth final of the year, saved two set points in the second set at 5-4 before going on to dominate the tiebreaker against the 15th-ranked Estonian.
“I just really had to push myself to play more aggressive and not really give her time to do her job,” Kvitova said.
The 23-year-old Kontaveit advanced to her fifth WTA final after top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tournament on Saturday because of an abdominal injury.