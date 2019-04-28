Kvitova beats Kontaveit for second title this year

STUTTGART, Germany — Third-seeded Petra Kvitova beat No. 8 Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6 (2) to win the Porsche Grand Prix final on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Czech clinched her second title of the year after winning Sydney in January.
Kvitova, playing in her fourth final of the year, saved two set points in the second set at 5-4 before going on to dominate the tiebreaker against the 15th-ranked Estonian.
“I just really had to push myself to play more aggressive and not really give her time to do her job,” Kvitova said.
The 23-year-old Kontaveit advanced to her fifth WTA final after top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tournament on Saturday because of an abdominal injury.
BARCELONA, Spain — Dominic Thiem defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0 to win the Barcelona Open on Sunday.
The fifth-ranked Austrian cruised to victory for his second title of the year, adding to his triumph in Indian Wells last month.
Thiem defeated Roger Federer in the Indian Wells final, and Rafael Nadal in the Barcelona semifinals to become the first player other than Novak Djokovic to defeat the Spaniard on clay four times.
It was Thiem’s first final on clay since last year’s French Open, when he lost to Nadal. He had also lost to the Spaniard in the Barcelona final two years ago.
The 14th-ranked Medvedev, coming off a semifinal appearance in Monte Carlo, was playing in his first clay court final.
The 23-year-old Russian started well by taking a 2-0 lead in the first set, but he was never in contention again after Thiem broke back a few games later to retake control of a match that lasted just over an hour.
Thiem didn’t lose a set in his title campaign in Barcelona. It was the 13th career singles title for the 25-year-old Austrian, the ninth on clay.
STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Porsche Grand Prix semifinals because of an abdominal injury on Saturday.
Osaka said she began to feel the injury before her quarterfinal on Friday, when she came back from 5-1 down in the third set to beat Donna Vekic of Croatia.
“I wanted to wait to see if I could play. I woke up today and I had to roll out of bed, then I decided I wasn’t able to play,” Osaka said.
Her opponent, No. 8-seeded Anett Kontaveit, received a walkover into her fifth WTA final. Kontaveit also advanced to the quarterfinals when Victoria Azarenka retired hurt in their third set.
Osaka didn’t believe her abdominal strain would slow her down too long, as she said she’s endured many of them.
Kontaveit will play Petra Kvitova in the final, after the Czech beat Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-1 in two hours.
The third-ranked Kvitova has reached her fourth final of the year, and aims for her second title, after winning Sydney in January.