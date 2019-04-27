AP Photo

Osaka withdraws from Stuttgart semi with abdominal strain

Associated PressApr 27, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Porsche Grand Prix semifinals because of an abdominal injury on Saturday.

Osaka said she began to feel the injury before her quarterfinal on Friday, when she came back from 5-1 down in the third set to beat Donna Vekic of Croatia.

“I wanted to wait to see if I could play. I woke up today and I had to roll out of bed, then I decided I wasn’t able to play,” Osaka said.

Her opponent, No. 8-seeded Anett Kontaveit, received a walkover into her fifth WTA final. Kontaveit also advanced to the quarterfinals when Victoria Azarenka retired hurt in their third set.

Osaka didn’t believe her abdominal strain would slow her down too long, as she said she’s endured many of them.

Kontaveit will play Petra Kvitova in the final, after the Czech beat Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-1 in two hours.

The third-ranked Kvitova has reached her fourth final of the year, and aims for her second title, after winning Sydney in January.

Thiem upsets Nadal to reach Barcelona Open final

AP Photo
Associated PressApr 27, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain — Dominic Thiem defeated Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the Barcelona Open semifinals on Saturday, becoming the first player other than Novak Djokovic to defeat the Spaniard on clay four times.

Thiem will try to win his second title of the year on Sunday in a final against Daniil Medvedev, who upset fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

The fifth-ranked Thiem won his first title of the season by defeating Roger Federer in the Indian Wells final in March. This will be his first final on clay since last year’s French Open, where he lost to Nadal.

It was the second straight semifinal loss for the second-ranked Spaniard, who was coming off a defeat to Fabio Fognini in Monte Carlo.

Nadal was seeking a record 12th Barcelona title, and fourth consecutive.

Thiem lost the Barcelona final to Nadal two years ago, but the Austrian has beaten the 17-time Grand Slam champion on clay in each of the last three seasons.

“I’m always super proud if I beat him because he’s the best player ever on this surface,” Thiem said. “We always had great matches in the past, and also today’s was very good. I was more lucky today.”

Only two other players have beaten Nadal on clay three times – Fognini and Gaston Gaudio.

The second-ranked Nadal had never lost a semifinal or final in Barcelona. He had won 18 straight here going back to a third-round defeat to Fognini in 2015.

Thiem has yet to lose a set this week, and he was in control early on against Nadal, putting pressure on the Spaniard’s serve from the start. He broke Nadal in the fifth game of the first set and had four break opportunities immediately after that before Nadal recovered to hold.

The one break ended up being enough for Thiem in the first set, and he moved ahead of the Spaniard again at 2-2 in the second set. He was down 0-40 while serving for the match, but came back to close out the victory at the Rafa Nadal main court.

Nishikori, the winner in Barcelona in 2014 and 2015, was broken twice in the final set against Medvedev, including in the final game of the match.

It was a tour-best 25th win this year for the 14th-ranked Medvedev, who was coming off a semifinal appearance in Monte Carlo. It will be his first-ever clay court final.

“I’m really happy that I managed to hold my nerves, to try to come back, and I managed to come back,” Medvedev said. “I’m just happy to be in the final.”

Osaka battles back to reach Porsche Grand Prix semifinals

AP Photo
Associated PressApr 26, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Naomi Osaka came from behind in the final set to beat Donna Vekic 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) on Friday and reach the semifinals of the Porsche Grand Prix.

Osaka easily won the first set before Vekic looked to have seized control of the match by winning the second and building up a 5-1 lead in the third.

But Osaka, who twice was two points from defeat, regrouped to win five straight games and force the tiebreaker, which she wrapped up after two early mini breaks. The win sends her into her first semifinal since winning the Australian Open in January.

“It means a lot I think, especially since it’s clay,” Osaka said. “I spent a really long time after Miami just training on clay, trying to get comfortable with it, and I’m really happy that that paid off.”

Osaka will next face eighth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estona, who moved on when Victoria Azarenka retired with an injury.

Kontaveit led 3-0 in the third set when Azarenka was forced to quit with an injury that affected her service motion.

Third-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic came from behind to beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 and reach the semifinals for the third time.

“It’s nice to be in the semifinal again. It’s still a lot of work to do,” Kvitova said. “I didn’t reach the final here yet, so hopefully this time will be better.”

Kvitova will play Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who beat Germany’s Angelique Kerber, a two-time champion in Stuttgart, 6-3, 6-4.