Osaka battles back to reach Porsche Grand Prix semifinals

Associated PressApr 26, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT
STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Naomi Osaka came from behind in the final set to beat Donna Vekic 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) on Friday and reach the semifinals of the Porsche Grand Prix.

Osaka easily won the first set before Vekic looked to have seized control of the match by winning the second and building up a 5-1 lead in the third.

But Osaka, who twice was two points from defeat, regrouped to win five straight games and force the tiebreaker, which she wrapped up after two early mini breaks. The win sends her into her first semifinal since winning the Australian Open in January.

“It means a lot I think, especially since it’s clay,” Osaka said. “I spent a really long time after Miami just training on clay, trying to get comfortable with it, and I’m really happy that that paid off.”

Osaka will next face eighth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estona, who moved on when Victoria Azarenka retired with an injury.

Kontaveit led 3-0 in the third set when Azarenka was forced to quit with an injury that affected her service motion.

Third-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic came from behind to beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 and reach the semifinals for the third time.

“It’s nice to be in the semifinal again. It’s still a lot of work to do,” Kvitova said. “I didn’t reach the final here yet, so hopefully this time will be better.”

Kvitova will play Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who beat Germany’s Angelique Kerber, a two-time champion in Stuttgart, 6-3, 6-4.

Nadal beats Struff to reach Barcelona Open semifinals

Associated PressApr 26, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal brushed off a challenge from German Jan-Lennard Struff to earn a 7-5, 7-5 win and a place in the Barcelona Open semifinals on Friday.

The top-seeded Nadal will next face either Dominic Thiem or Guido Pella as he seeks a 12th title on the outdoor clay courts at Barcelona.

Struff, who beat last year’s runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round, fought back from an early break to make a match of it.

Nadal avoided a first-set tiebreaker by pushing Struff into a 0-40 hole on his final service game. He then closed out the set when Struff could only stab his passing shot off the court.

Both players held serve in the second set until Nadal again broke Struff’s final service game. Nadal finished the match by chasing down a ball and landing a backhand return just inside the opposing corner.

Nadal improved his record at Barcelona to 61-3.

Nadal beats Ferrer to reach Barcelona Open quarterfinals

Associated PressApr 25, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal looked closer to his clay-court best again as he beat David Ferrer 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open.

The 11-time Barcelona champion saved four of five break points and broke four times in what could have been his last meeting with Ferrer, who is retiring after the Madrid Open next month. It was a sign of improvement for Nadal, who lost in the semifinals in Monte Carlo last week and then needed three sets to get past Leonard Mayer in his opening match in Barcelona.

“This match was important for me,” Nadal said. “Yesterday I had a tough match. I took a step forward and was able to play with more energy.”

The top-seeded Nadal will next face either Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year’s runner-up, or Jan-Lennard Struff.

Nadal was up 5-3 in the first set before play was stopped for a rain delay. He continued to dictate the match when play resumed, serving out the set and breaking Ferrer’s next service game.

Ferrer saved three match points before finally sending a forehand into the net to give Nadal the win.

The 37-year-old Ferrer was making his last appearance at the Barcelona Open and could not hold back the tears when he received an ovation from the audience. He placed his pink headband on the court as a mark that he had played his last match here.

“I am happy to be able to finish this tournament on the center court, playing against Nadal. I gave it my all,” Ferrer said.

Also, third-seeded Dominic Thiem broke Jaume Munar five times to earn a 7-5, 6-1 victory. Fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori, who won the tournament in 2014 and 2015, brushed off Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-3.

Grigor Dimitrov was beaten 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) by Nicolas Jarry, who will meet Daniil Medvedev after he beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2.