Nishikori advances, Zverev eliminated early in Barcelona

Associated PressApr 23, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Second-seeded Alexander Zverev lost to 81st-ranked Nicolas Jarry in the Barcelona Open on Tuesday after failing to convert a match point, while former champion Kei Nishikori easily advanced to the third round.

Zverev lost 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) to Jarry, a 23-year-old Chilean who was given a lucky loser spot in the tournament. The German cruised in the first set but was broken late in the second and then three times in the third before falling in the decisive tiebreaker after more than 2 + hours.

It was the fifth win of the year for Jarry, who saved seven break points in total and a match point when Zverev led 6-5 in the third set.

Nishikori, the Barcelona champion in 2014 and 2015, defeated American Taylor Fritz 7-5, 6-2 for his 14th victory of the year. The fourth-seeded Japanese player lost his serve early but recovered with two breaks in each set to stay in contention for his second title of the season after winning in Brisbane in January. He had lost his first match in his last two tournaments, in Miami and Monte Carlo.

Nishikori is the only player other than Rafael Nadal to win the Barcelona title in the last eight years. The second-ranked Nadal, an 11-time champion in Barcelona, will play Leonardo Mayer in the second round on Wednesday.

Fabio Fognini, who won the Monte Carlo title after eliminating Nadal in the semifinals, will make his debut in Barcelona against Spaniard Nicola Kuhn, who on Tuesday defeated qualifier Federico Delbonis 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2.

Jaume Munar advanced to the third round by defeating 14th-seeded Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-3. In first-round results, David Ferrer defeated Mischa Zverev 6-3, 6-1, Malek Jaziri beat Guido Andreozzi 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas ousted Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-2.

Wimbledon finalist Anderson skips French Open

Associated PressApr 23, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Two-time Grand Slam runner-up Kevin Anderson is skipping the clay-court swing this season because of a lingering right elbow injury.

Anderson announced Tuesday via a post on Twitter that he is withdrawing from the French Open, as well as tuneup tournaments in Estoril, Madrid and Rome.

The 6-foot-8 (2.03-meter) South African, who is ranked No. 6, has been dealing with elbow issues for much of the year. He has played in only 10 matches in 2019, citing the elbow when pulling out of tournaments in New York, Delray Beach, Indian Wells and Acapulco.

“After discussing with my doctors and team, we thought the best decision is to rest and rehab my elbow injury for a few more weeks,” Anderson said. “I will keep working hard each day to get healthy again in time for grass.”

Anderson’s most recent appearance came at the Miami Open last month, when he made it to the fourth round before losing to Roger Federer.

The big-serving Anderson’s greatest successes have come on faster surfaces.

He reached the final at Wimbledon on grass last year before losing to Novak Djokovic and was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal on the hard courts of the U.S. Open in 2017.

At Wimbledon in 2018, Anderson edged John Isner in the semifinals by a 26-24 score in the fifth set. That match served as the impetus for Grand Slam tournaments to discuss adding tiebreakers for the final set.

At the All England Club this year, for example, a first-to-seven, win-by-two tiebreaker will be used when matches reach 12-all in the fifth set of men’s matches and the third set of women’s matches.

Anderson’s best showing on the slower clay of Roland Garros – where play begins on May 26 – has been making it to the fourth round. He lost at that stage four times, including each of the past two years.

He turns 33 next month.

His tweet on Tuesday called the choice to sit out the coming stretch of the tour calendar “the right decision for the long term in my career.”

Nadal to face Mayer in Barcelona Open

Associated PressApr 22, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain — Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face Leonardo Mayer in his first match at the Barcelona Open.

Mayer defeated Marius Copil 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-5 in the first round on Monday. The 63rd-ranked Argentine saved all five break points he faced in a match lasting more than two and a half hours.

Second-ranked Nadal, an 11-time winner in Barcelona, opens play at the clay-court tournament on Wednesday after a first-round bye. He is coming off a loss to Fabio Fognini in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters.

“My personal opinion is that I played one of the worst matches on clay,” Nadal said in Barcelona. “It’s a reality. There is no need to hide it. What has happened has happened.”

Fognini, the champion in Monte Carlo, will play either Nicola Kuhn or Federico Delbonis, who meet on Tuesday.

Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who had to go through qualifying after missing the deadline to enter the main draw, defeated Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. He will play third-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria on Tuesday.

In other results on Monday, Fernando Verdasco defeated wild card Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-3 in an all-Spanish match, Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. beat Taro Daniel of Japan 6-2, 6-2, and Taylor Fritz got past Reilly Opelka 6-3, 6-4 in a meeting of Americans.