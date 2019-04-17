American Pharoah offspring third in North American debut

NEW YORK — The first progeny of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah to start in North America finished third in her debut.
Tesorina, a 2-year-old filly, gave up the lead in the final furlong and finished third in a $100,000 race at Aqueduct Wednesday.
Ridden by Joe Bravo, Tesorina was the 4-5 favorite in the 4 1/2-furlong race. She led by 3 1/2 lengths, but was overtaken by Mo Mystery, who went on to win by 3 1/4 lengths. American Pharoah also lost his career debut.
Bred in Kentucky by trainer Wesley Ward, Tesorina was purchased privately by Dave Reid, who races as Ice Wine Stable. Tesorina’s mare is Grade 1 stakes winner Nonsuch Bay.
Last week, Monarch of Egypt became the first starter and winner bred by American Pharoah when the colt won at Naas Racecourse in Ireland.
American Pharoah became racing’s 12th Triple Crown winner when he swept the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont in 2015.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs will invest $8 million for an on-site equine medical center as part of several other measures to improve safety for horses and riders.
The medical center is expected to open next March and will include a quarantine facility. Next month’s Kentucky Derby will have a temporary medical center. The track’s parent company, Churchill Downs Incorporated, will also hire an equine medical director to oversee safety at its facilities.
The historic track will also install camera surveillance with other improvements to the backside area.
Earlier Thursday, Churchill Downs and several other tracks announced they would phase out use of the anti-bleeding medication Lasix for horses within 24 hours of racing. The track later announced other initiatives, including advocating for additional equine medication reforms; the formation of an Office of Racing Integrity that will to develop uniformed medication and safety standards; formalizing concussion protocol for jockey safety; and adopting international standards for riding crop use.
ARCADIA, Calif. — Santa Anita will continue racing through the end of the current meet on June 23, despite objections from animal rights activists who urged the California Horse Racing Board to shutter the historic track.
Chairman Chuck Winner said at the racing board’s monthly meeting Thursday that he sees no reason to reallocate any of Santa Anita’s dates to another track.
Since the Arcadia track reopened March 29, one horse died during a turf race. Overall, 23 horses have died in training or racing incidents since Dec. 26.
Eleven of 20 people who addressed the board during a public comment period identified themselves as animal rights activists, with several quoting statistics about horse deaths from the same website. Some called for a ballot measure next year that would ask California voters to decide on the future of horse racing in the state.