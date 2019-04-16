AP Images

Prosecutor’s task force to probe horse deaths at Santa Anita

Associated PressApr 16, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) Los Angeles County’s top prosecutor says she’s formed a task force to investigate 23 horse deaths at Santa Anita Park between December and March.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey said Tuesday the task force includes experienced prosecutors and sworn peace officers. She says they “will thoroughly investigate and evaluate the evidence to determine whether unlawful conduct or conditions affected the welfare and safety” of the horses.

Lacey’s office had previously said its investigators would work with the California Horse Racing Board as that body looks into the deaths.

A racetrack spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Kathy Guillermo, senior vice president for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, lauded the announcement and says, “the racing industry has shown that it’s incapable of policing itself.”

Historic section of Pimlico not safe for Preakness seating

AP Photo
Associated PressApr 15, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BALTIMORE — Nearly 6,700 grandstand seats at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course are not safe, an engineering firm has determined, meaning roughly 18 percent of the historic track’s seating capacity will be cordoned-off when it hosts one of America’s premier horse races next month.

Some city lawmakers assert that the looming closure of the northern grandstand adjacent to the clubhouse – the oldest section of seating with a capacity of 6,670 – illustrates how the Canada-based development company that owns and operates the track has systematically routed renovation cash away from the host of the Preakness Stakes. The storied race is the second-leg of the Triple Crown.

“This announcement underscores the core issue of renovation funding being intentionally steered away from Pimlico to help manufacture a crisis,” said state Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat.

Pimlico owner The Stronach Group says its hands are tied: An engineering firm has determined that the northern grandstand with those 6,670 seats can’t sustain that level of load bearing weight any longer. The announcement about the closure of the 125-year-old section of seating was made by the Maryland Jockey Club, a state sporting organization that called the closure a “difficult decision.”

It’s the latest chapter in a meandering saga pitting Stronach against Baltimore authorities desperately trying to hold onto the middle jewel of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing. Thousands of racing fans will flock to Pimlico on May 18 for the 144th running of the Preakness.

There’s been no shortage of recent drama ratcheting up the dispute.

Most recently, a bill failed to pass in Maryland that would have allowed The Stronach Group to use state bonds for improvements at Laurel Park and Bowie Training Center, if it redeveloped the Pimlico Race Course. Baltimore’s House delegation opposed the move over concern about the company moving the Preakness out of the city where it was first run in 1873.

And last month, a lawsuit filed by Baltimore’s mayor, the City Council and three residents claimed Stronach was “openly planning to violate Maryland law by moving the Preakness to a different racetrack despite the absence of any disaster or emergency, except for the disaster that they are in the process of creating.”

Under state law, the Preakness Stakes can be moved to another track in Maryland “only as a result of a disaster or emergency.” Yet Stronach has made it abundantly clear it would like to move the race out of the city. Over the years, it has spent much of its state-subsidized renovation funds on boosting its newer track in Laurel, not the increasingly dilapidated Pimlico.

The announcement about safety concerns about Pimlico’s rickety grandstands is hardly out of the blue. A report issued late last year by the Maryland Stadium Authority recommended demolishing all existing structures at the historic track, asserting that the rundown condition of the aging Baltimore track presents challenges threatening the “continued existence and the success of the Preakness Stakes.” It called for the track to be torn down and rebuilt at a cost of $424 million.

According to the track’s website, the section of grandstands to be shut down represents some 47% of the roughly 14,000 seats in Pimlico’s clubhouse, main grandstand, old grandstand and sports palace and make up nearly 18% of the overall seating capacity for some 38,000 patrons. Another 82,000 people can cheer for their racing favorite in the standing room and infield areas.

The closure will be in effect for the entire Pimlico spring meeting, which includes the Preakness May 18. Tickets sold in the affected section for the Preakness can be traded in at face value for similar seating elsewhere.

A Stronach representative was due to speak about the decision Monday but officials ended up scrapping that news conference. A company official did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

Omaha Beach wins Arkansas Derby; Owendale takes Lexington

AP Images
Associated PressApr 14, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A year after riding Justify to the Triple Crown, Mike Smith has a tough choice about which horse to ride in the Kentucky Derby.

Under Smith, Omaha Beach held off favored Improbable to win the $1 million Arkansas Derby by a length Saturday at Oaklawn Park, earning 100 points and vaulting himself into second place on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard.

After entering the day 19th in the standings with 37.5 points, the dark bay colt became one of the key contenders by winning the Grade 1 final Derby qualifier. Omaha Beach is second behind leader Tacitus in the standings that determine the 20-horse field for the Derby on May 4.

This race was pretty impressive.

Omaha Beach was up front by the halfway point on a sloppy track and dueled Bob Baffert-trained Improbable the rest of the way. The horse trained by Richard Mandella earned his second consecutive graded stakes victory and third in a row in four starts in 2019.

“He looked like he was well within himself and Mike (Smith) just let him enjoy his job,” Mandella said, “just stride out and go where he went. My first thought was, `Jeez, don’t move too quick.’ And then I thought, `Don’t be second-guessing Mike Smith.’ – one of the greatest of all times.”

Smith added, “Picked a nice little spot and stayed right there. His cruising speed just takes him up there. I just basically tried to stay out of way. He’s doing it too easy, I’m better off letting him than fighting him.”

Smith has the option to go with either Omaha Beach or Santa Anita Derby winner Roadster in the Derby.

“It’s a lovely decision to have,” he said. “My agent will make the decision. That’s why I pay him.”

Baffert has three Derby entries: Improbable, Game Winner and Roadster.

Omaha Beach ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.91 and paid $5.40, $3 and 2.80.

Improbable returned $3.60 and $3, and Country House paid $4.20 to show.

At Keeneland in the day’s other Derby prep, Owendale rallied to take charge entering the stretch and went on to win the $200,000 Lexington Stakes by 1 3/4 lengths over Anothertwistafate to earn 20 points.

Though the bay colt won’t make the Derby field on points, he earned his second win in three starts this year and first stakes triumph. Owendale struggled at first but made his way through the 10-horse field into the lead at the stretch and eventually drew clear in the Grade 3 race.

It marked a big turnaround for the Brad Cox-trained horse after an eighth-place finish in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes on Feb. 16.

“Last race, we felt like he ate too much dirt, and he kind of backed out down the backside and then had too much to do,” said Cox’s assistant, Ricky Giannini. “Today, he ate the same amount of dirt. I think he’s just maturing and turning into a good horse. He’s always trained like it and today he put it all together and got the job done.”

Ridden by Florent Geroux, Owendale covered 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.14 and paid $27.40, $10 and $5.60.

“Things change a lot – sometimes you need to go to Plan B very quick,” Geroux said. “He ran a very good race.”

Anothertwistafate returned $3.40 and $2.60, and Sueno paid $2.80.