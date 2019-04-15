AP Photo

Nadal unsure how Monte Carlo return will go

Associated PressApr 15, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT
MONACO — Rafael Nadal is unsure how his latest injury return will go this week, even though it will be on the clay-court king’s favorite surface.

The second-ranked Spaniard is coming back at the Monte Carlo Masters, a tournament he has won a record 11 times along with the French Open and Barcelona.

“It has been a tough year and a half for me, so it’s tough to have a clear view about how I am,” Nadal said Monday at the French Riviera tournament, where he plays Spanish countryman Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round on Wednesday.

“I had too many stops; I didn’t find a way to play three weeks in a row without problems. So it has been hard for me. When you have these things going on, on the mental side it’s up and down. It’s always like a comeback.”

Even Toni Nadal, his uncle and former coach, was skeptical about Nadal’s long-term future in tennis in an interview with El Pais last month.

“Rafael wants to continue playing, despite his physical problems,” Toni said. “That is what will continue to be decisive. Until when, who knows? Maybe two or three more years. What I’m saying is that Rafael is not a tennis player, he’s an injured person who plays tennis.”

Responding on Monday, the 32-year-old Nadal said his uncle had apologized for the comments.

“He came to the court and felt sorry for that. Toni wanted to say it in a positive way because of course I had many issues,” Nadal said. “Toni has conferences for companies every week. So when you talk a lot, sometimes you make some mistakes.”

Bautista Agut beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open last month – where Nadal did not play. His troublesome right knee had flared up again the previous tournament, forcing him to pull out of his semifinal against Roger Federer at Indian Wells.

Nadal resumed practice two weeks ago and his knee is holding up.

“My knee is quite good. Happy for that. Now I need to work on the tennis,” he said. “I hope the competition puts me in the rhythm I need.”

Nadal usually finds his rhythm quicker than anyone on clay.

Last year, he missed February and March after retiring in the fifth set of his Australian Open quarterfinal against Marin Cilic with a hip injury.

However, it did not stop him reeling off 14 straight wins on clay without dropping a set – winning two Davis Cup matches, the Monte Carlo and Barcelona titles before Dominic Thiem stopped him in the Madrid Masters quarterfinals.

Nadal went on to win the Rome Masters and French Open and reached the Wimbledon semifinals on grass, losing an epic five-setter to Djokovic.

Then his body let him down, again.

After retiring from the U.S. Open semifinals against Juan Martin del Potro because of a right knee injury, he did not play again last season – pulling out of the Paris Masters and the season-ending ATP Finals with an abdominal problem.

“I don’t like to talk about frustration,” Nadal said. “Because life has been too good to me to be frustrated.”

Nadal has won more than $100 million in prize money and 80 titles, including a record 33 Masters events. His tally of 17 Grand Slams is second to Federer’s 20.

But nagging doubts persist.

“At some point, even if I appreciate everything this sport has given to me, sometimes it’s tough to accept when you have problems in a row,” he said. “Since the beginning of the season again it has been tough. You need to be strong mentally and keep the passion very high.”

But Nadal did manage a lighter note about his uncle’s “overdramatic” prognosis.

“Being No. 2 in the world, it is maybe difficult to be where I am being an injured person,” Nadal said, smiling. “I have more problems than almost the rest of my competitors, but I was able to manage it well all my life.”

Shapovalov’s clay-court campaign begins with first-round loss

AP Photo
Associated PressApr 15, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT
MONACO — Denis Shapovalov’s clay-court campaign got off to a poor start as he lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 to Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov arrived after a good run on hard courts at the Miami Open, where he lost to Roger Federer in the semifinals.

But the Monte Carlo clay got the better of the big-hitting Canadian, seeded 15th. The unseeded German picked apart his serve, converting six of 16 break points.

Struff next faces Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, who lost in the semifinals to Rafael Nadal last year.

Nadal, the defending champion, starts his bid for a record-extending 12th title on Wednesday against fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, who won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 against John Millman on Monday.

Nadal has not played since pulling out of his semifinal against Federer at Indian Wells last month because of an injury to his right knee. Nadal said Monday he resumed practice two weeks ago and feels fit.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic faces unseeded Philipp Kohlschreiber in the second round on Tuesday. Djokovic has won eight of their 10 matches, but Kohlschreiber recently beat him at Indian Wells.

Also on Monday, 10th-seeded Daniil Medvedev; No. 11 Marco Cecchinato; No. 13 Fabio Fognini, and No. 16 David Goffin advanced, but No. 12 Nikoloz Basilashvili went out.

Medvedev did not face a break point in a 6-1, 6-1 win against Joao Sousa. Cecchinato, a French Open semifinalist last year, was leading 4-0 when Damir Dzumhur pulled out.

Goffin won 6-1, 6-4 against qualifier Guido Andreozzi, but Fognini had a tougher match.

The hot-tempered Italian player had the crowd on his side as he rallied to a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 win against unseeded Russian Andrey Rublev.

Basilashvili lost 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 to Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

Other unseeded first-round winners Monday: Kohlschreiber; Radu Albot; Martin Klizan; Mikhail Kukushkin; Lorenzo Sonego; Jaume Munar and Dusan Lajovic.

Christian Garin wins U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 15, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
HOUSTON — Christian Garin of Chile won the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship on Sunday for his first ATP World Tour title, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 at River Oaks Country Club.

Nearly six years after winning the French Open Juniors title, the 22-year-old Garin finally broke through on the tour, spoiling Ruud’s bid to become the first Norwegian winner.

“Casper’s a really solid player,” Garin said. “His forehand is getting better every day. It was a really intense match. What I did well today was to keep playing my game, every game of the match. I think I am playing my best tennis right now.”

Garin got the decisive service break for a 4-2 third-set lead when, ripping a blistering forehand approach shot, he coaxed Ruud into popping up a backhand volley he easily put away. Garin then easily served out in cool and breezy, but sunny conditions.

“I’m disappointed because it was a very close match and one break in the last set went his way,” Ruud said. “I had some chances at 2-all. I tried to stay aggressive and play my game. I made a couple of unforced errors, but I can’t be too disappointed because I went for winners and it was a great match overall.”

Garin will crack the top 50 in the world ranking for the first time.