Gilbert beats Politt to win Paris-Roubaix

Associated PressApr 14, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
ROUBAIX, France — Veteran cyclist Philippe Gilbert beat German rider Nils Politt right at the end of Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix race to win it for the first time.

Gilbert strategically placed himself behind the 24-year-old Politt, and then attacked him down the left to win by about a length after nearly six hours of riding. Belgian rider Yves Lampaert finished in third.

The race is one of cycling’s five high-profile classics, along with the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia. The 36-year-old Gilbert, a former world road race champion, has won all except Milan-San Remo.

“I still have this dream to win all them. Little by little I’m getting there,” an elated Gilbert said afterward. “Politt’s very courageous. In the end the best rider won, and thankfully it was me.”

Last year’s Paris-Roubaix winner Peter Sagan joined Gilbert and Politt near the front with about 20 kilometers left. But Sagan dropped off, leaving Gilbert and Politt to contest victory as they reached the Roubaix velodrome in northern France.

Paris-Roubaix is known as the Queen of the Classics because it is the most prestigious of the five, which are otherwise known as “monuments” of cycling.

But the grueling and dangerous 257-kilometer trek is also known as the “Hell of the North,” because of its treacherous profile including more than 50 kilometers (31 miles) of cobblestones spread out over 29 sectors.

“A lot of people said cobblestones aren’t for me. But I’ve won Tour of Flanders and now I’ve won here,” Gilbert said. “I rode a good race tactically.”

Belgian cyclist Tiesj Benoot crashed into the back of a Jumbo-Visma team car near the end of Sunday’s race, smashing the back window completely. He was taken to hospital but his injuries were not immediately known.

Last year’s Paris-Roubaix was overshadowed by the death of Belgian rider Michael Goolaerts, following a crash.

Ion Izagirre wins Tour of the Basque Country

Associated PressApr 13, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
EIBAR, Spain — Ion Izagirre has won the Tour of the Basque Country after overcoming a deficit of almost one minute on Saturday.

The Spaniard started the day in second place, trailing leader Emanuel Buchmann by 54 seconds. But Izagirre was supported by his Astana teammates on a breakaway and made up the difference to win the race by 0:29 over runnerup Daniel Martin.

Adam Yates won the sixth and final stage, a mountainous 118.2-kilometer (73.4-mile) ride starting and finishing in Eibar.

Izagirre, 30, won stages at the 2016 Tour de France and the 2012 Giro d’Italia. He also won the Tour of Poland in 2015.

Denise Betsema tests positive for steroid

Associated PressApr 8, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
AIGLE, Switzerland — The International Cycling Union says cyclocross rider Denise Betsema tested positive for an anabolic steroid and is provisionally suspended.

Betsema, 26, placed fourth at the women’s world championships race in February, when she was edged out of the medals by her Netherlands teammate Marianne Vos.

The UCI says Betsema tested positive one week earlier at a World Cup event in her home country.

Cycling’s governing body did not specify which steroid she allegedly used.

No timetable was given by the UCI to prosecute the disciplinary case.

Betsema took bronze in the European Championships last year.