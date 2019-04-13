Ruud, Garin advance to US Men’s Clay Court final

HOUSTON (AP) Trying to become the first Norwegian champion in ATP World Tour history, Casper Ruud beat qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia 7-5, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship.
The 20-year-old Ruud will face Christian Garin of Chile. The 22-year Garin beat American Sam Querrey 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Ruud’s father, Christian, won the River Oaks International exhibition tournament on these grounds in 1996. Christian Ruud was the last player from Norway to make an ATP final, at Bastad, Sweden, in 1995.
Garin also is seeking his first tour title.
EIBAR, Spain (AP) Ion Izagirre has won the Tour of the Basque Country after overcoming a deficit of almost one minute on Saturday.
The Spaniard started the day in second place, trailing leader Emanuel Buchmann by 54 seconds. But Izagirre was supported by his Astana teammates on a breakaway and made up the difference to win the race by 0:29 over runnerup Daniel Martin.
Adam Yates won the sixth and final stage, a mountainous 118.2-kilometer (73.4-mile) ride starting and finishing in Eibar.
Izagirre, 30, won stages at the 2016 Tour de France and the 2012 Giro d’Italia. He also won the Tour of Poland in 2015.
LUGANO, Switzerland — Wimbledon junior champion Iga Swiatek advanced to her first WTA tour final by beating Kristyna Pliskova 6-0, 6-1 in the Samsung Open semifinals on Saturday.
The 17-year-old Pole, playing in a tournament main draw for only the third time, won in just 54 minutes.
Swiatek, ranked No. 115, will debut in the top 100 when the new rankings are published Monday.
In Sunday’s final, Swiatek will face Slovenia’s Polona Hercog, who is seeking her first title since 2012.
Hercog, the highest-ranked player in the semifinals at No. 89, won 7-5, 6-4 against Fiona Ferro.
Whoever wins the clay-court event in the Swiss Alps will be the 17th different winner on tour this season. No player has won two titles.