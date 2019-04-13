Pimlico to lose 6,670 seats for Preakness at aging track

BALTIMORE (AP) The northern grandstand at Pimlico Race Course has significantly deteriorated and will be closed for the Preakness in May.
The Stronach Group said Saturday that the northern grandstand adjacent to the clubhouse is the oldest section of seating at 125 years. Its capacity of 6,670 fans is no longer suitable to sustain that level of load bearing weight.
TSG, which owns Pimlico, says the closure will be in effect for the entire Pimlico spring meeting, which includes the Preakness May 18.
That section represents nearly 47% of the approximately 14,000 seats in Pimlico’s clubhouse, main grandstand, old grandstand and sports palace and make up about 17.5% of the overall seated capacity of nearly 38,000 people, according to the track’s website.
An additional 82,000 people are estimated to fit in standing room and infield areas.
A recent Maryland Stadium Authority study found that Pimlico itself had “reached the end of its useful life.”
That prompted the Maryland Jockey Club to hire an independent engineering firm to access the track.
Bill Hecht, in charge of U.S. real estate for TSG, says it’s “deeply disappointing” for the Maryland Jockey Club to have to close that area.
Tickets sold in the affected section for the Preakness can be traded in at face value for similar seating elsewhere.
Omaha Beach moved ahead early before holding off favored Improbable to win the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby by a length Saturday at Oaklawn Park, earning 100 points and vaulting himself into second place on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard.
After entering the day 19th in the standings with 37.5 points, the dark bay colt became one of the key contenders by winning the $1 million final Derby qualifier. Starting from the No. 3 post at the Arkansas track, Omaha Beach was up front by the halfway point on a sloppy track and dueled Bob Baffert-trained Improbable the rest of the way. The horse trained by Richard Mandella earned his second consecutive graded stakes victory and third overall in four starts in 2019.
Ridden by Mike Smith, Omaha Beach covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.91 and paid $5.40, $3 and 2.80.
Improbable returned $3.60 and $3, and Country House paid $4.20 to show.
Owendale rallied to take charge entering the stretch and went on to win the $200,000 Lexington Stakes by 1 3/4 lengths over Anothertwistafate at Keeneland on Saturday and earn 20 points toward the Kentucky Derby.
Though the bay colt is outside the points cutoff for the Derby, he earned his second win in three starts this year and first stakes triumph. Starting from the No. 8 post, Owendale made his way through the 10-horse field into the lead at the stretch and eventually drew clear in the Grade 3 race. It marked a big turnaround for the Brad Cox-trained horse after an eighth-place finish in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes on Feb. 16.
Ridden by Florent Geroux, Owendale covered 1 1/16 mile in 1:44.14 and paid $27.40, $10 and $5.60.
Anothertwistafate returned $3.40 and $2.60 for second while Sueno paid $2.80 for third.