Sam Querrey advances to U.S. Men’s Clay Court semifinals

HOUSTON — Eighth-seeded Sam Querrey advanced to the semifinals in the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship on Friday, beating Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).
The American saved two set points in the opening set and one in the second.
“My first two matches were pretty clean, but this match was more about fighting your way through it,” Querrey said. “There were some frustrating moments against a tough opponent, but I found a way to win those tiebreaks and that’s what tennis is about sometimes.”
Querrey will face Christian Garin of Chile, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen.
Norway’s Casper Ruud also advanced, spoiling Spaniard Marcel Granollers’ 33rd birthday with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Rudd will face the winner of the late match between seventh-seeded Jordan Thompson of Australia and Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi.
HOUSTON — Two-time defending champion Steve Johnson’s nine-match winning streak at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship ended with a 6-3, 6-3 loss to 241st-ranked qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia on Thursday.
Johnson was beaten in the second round, but it was his opening match this year at the tournament because he received a bye as the No. 1 seed.
He fell to 4-8 this season.
Galan never had won an ATP Tour tournament match until Tuesday in the first round at Houston.
Earlier Thursday, former top-10 player Janko Tipsarevic reached his first ATP Tour quarterfinal in 2 1/2 years by beating No. 3-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4.
The 34-year-old Tipsarevic returned to the tour this year after missing 16 months while having operations on his hamstrings.
He is ranked 372nd and entered the Houston tournament via a wild card. He is the lowest-ranked quarterfinalist at the tournament since at least 1979, according to the ATP.
Tipsarevic hadn’t won a tour-level match since 2017 until doing so at the Miami Open last month. His most recent quarterfinal appearance came at Shenzhen, China, in October 2016.
Tipsarevic next will face No. 8 seed Sam Querrey, who eliminated Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4, 6-3.
Querrey won 43 of 54 points on his serve and saved the lone break point he faced.
HOUSTON — Christian Garin upset No. 2 seed Jeremy Chardy to advance to the quarterfinals in one of the longest matches in US Clay history on Wednesday at the US Men’s Clay Court Championship.
Garin saved five match points to defeat Chardy 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) in a match that lasted 3 hours, 5 minutes, the fourth-longest match in US Clay history.
Garin advances to face Henri Laaksonen, who beat Ryan Harrison 6-4, 7-5 in the second round.
Marcel Granollers, the 2008 US Clay champion, needed just 47 minutes to get past Bernard Tomic 6-1, 6-2 in the shortest second-round match in tournament history. Granollers will meet Casper Ruud, who upset No. 4 seed Reilly Opelka 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinal.
Santiago Gonzalez and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi won the opening-round match on Wednesday in doubles play and advanced to the semifinals after Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka had to withdraw because of an ankle injury.
The quarterfinals begin on Thursday.