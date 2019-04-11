Garin upsets Chardy in marathon match at U.S. Clay tourney

HOUSTON — Christian Garin upset No. 2 seed Jeremy Chardy to advance to the quarterfinals in one of the longest matches in US Clay history on Wednesday at the US Men’s Clay Court Championship.
Garin saved five match points to defeat Chardy 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) in a match that lasted 3 hours, 5 minutes, the fourth-longest match in US Clay history.
Garin advances to face Henri Laaksonen, who beat Ryan Harrison 6-4, 7-5 in the second round.
Marcel Granollers, the 2008 US Clay champion, needed just 47 minutes to get past Bernard Tomic 6-1, 6-2 in the shortest second-round match in tournament history. Granollers will meet Casper Ruud, who upset No. 4 seed Reilly Opelka 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinal.
Santiago Gonzalez and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi won the opening-round match on Wednesday in doubles play and advanced to the semifinals after Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka had to withdraw because of an ankle injury.
The quarterfinals begin on Thursday.
HOUSTON — Janko Tipsarevic defeated last year’s finalist Tennys Sandgren in the first round of the US Men’s Clay Court Championship on Tuesday.
Tipsarevic, who is back after missing much of the past two seasons with hamstring issues, beat Sandgren 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Sam Querrey, a two-time finalist, began the tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Bjorn Fratangelo.
In other first-round action, Henri Laaksonen defeated Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4, Jordan Thompson beat Pedja Krstin 7-5, 6-2, Santiago Giraldo defeated Bradley Klahn 6-4, 6-4, Daniel Elahi Galan beat Paolo Lorenzi 7-6 (5), 6-4 and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez defeated Noah Rubin 6(5)-7, 6-3, 6-3.
Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka defeated Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of doubles play.
Other doubles action included Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin’s 7-5, 6-3 win over Pablo Cuevas and Hugo Dellien and Ryan Harrison and Mackenzie McDonald’s 4-6, 6-4, 10-2 victory over Marcelo Arevalo and Jamie Cerretani.
Play continues with the second round on Wednesday.
LUGANO, Switzerland — The season-long streak of having different winners at each WTA tour event will continue for another week after Alison Van Uytvanck lost in the second round of the Samsung Open on Wednesday.
Van Uytvanck is among the 16 women who have won a singles title in 2019. She was the last of the group still playing at this week’s clay-court tournaments in Lugano, Switzerland and Bogota, Colombia.
The fourth-seeded Belgian lost 6-4, 7-5 to 108th-ranked Fiona Ferro of France to ensure there will not be a repeat of her hard-court victory in Budapest in February.
Polona Hercog joined Ferro in the quarterfinals by beating another unseeded player, Sorana Cirstea, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.
The 89th-ranked Hercog had also dropped the first set in her first-round win over second-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro.