Van Uytvanck’s loss extends run of different WTA winners

LUGANO, Switzerland (AP) The season-long streak of having different winners at each WTA tour event will continue for another week after Alison Van Uytvanck lost in the second round of the Samsung Open on Wednesday.
Van Uytvanck is among the 16 women who have won a singles title in 2019. She was the last of the group still playing at this week’s clay-court tournaments in Lugano, Switzerland and Bogota, Colombia.
The fourth-seeded Belgian lost 6-4, 7-5 to 108th-ranked Fiona Ferro of France to ensure there will not be a repeat of her hard-court victory in Budapest in February.
Polona Hercog joined Ferro in the quarterfinals by beating another unseeded player, Sorana Cirstea, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.
The 89th-ranked Hercog had also dropped the first set in her first-round win over second-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro.
HOUSTON (AP) Janko Tipsarevic defeated last year’s finalist Tennys Sandgren in the first round of the US Men’s Clay Court Championship on Tuesday.
Tipsarevic, who is back after missing much of the past two seasons with hamstring issues, beat Sandgren 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Sam Querrey, a two-time finalist, began the tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Bjorn Fratangelo.
In other first-round action, Henri Laaksonen defeated Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4, Jordan Thompson beat Pedja Krstin 7-5, 6-2, Santiago Giraldo defeated Bradley Klahn 6-4, 6-4, Daniel Elahi Galan beat Paolo Lorenzi 7-6 (5), 6-4 and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez defeated Noah Rubin 6(5)-7, 6-3, 6-3.
Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka defeated Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of doubles play.
Other doubles action included Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin’s 7-5, 6-3 win over Pablo Cuevas and Hugo Dellien and Ryan Harrison and Mackenzie McDonald’s 4-6, 6-4, 10-2 victory over Marcelo Arevalo and Jamie Cerretani.
Play continues with the second round on Wednesday.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys will lead the United States against Switzerland in the Fed Cup World Group playoffs at San Antonio.
Captain Kathy Rinaldi’s roster released Wednesday also includes Sofia Kenin, Jessica Pegula and Jennifer Brady.
The matches are April 20-21.
The winner will return to the top-tier World Group in 2020 with a chance to win the Fed Cup title. The loser will drop down to World Group II next season.
The U.S. is 8-0 against Switzerland in the Fed Cup, but the nations’ most recent meeting came in 1993.
The No. 8-ranked Stephens was the 2017 U.S. Open champion and No. 14 Keys was the runner-up there. Kenin, Pegula and Brady are all also ranked in the top 80.
Switzerland’s roster has no one ranked higher than No. 81 Viktorija Golubic.
