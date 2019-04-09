Record-breaking mare Winx draws outside gate for final race

SYDNEY (AP) Seven-year-old mare Winx will start from barrier 9 in the 2,000-meter Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick as she attempts to finish her career with her 33rd consecutive win, a record 25th Group One victory and more than $18 million in prize money.
Eight rivals will race against Winx and her regular jockey Hugh Bowman on Saturday. Winx’s trainer is Chris Waller.
Co-owner Peter Tighe said at the draw Tuesday he was pleased with the outside barrier.
“We prefer to be wider than in close to eliminate the problems you might get early in a race, and Hugh’s always been happy to be out of trouble,” Tighe said.
On March 2 at Randwick, Winx set the record for most Group One wins with her 23rd, breaking the former Group One record held by retired Irish horse Hurricane Fly.
Winx has had another Group One win since – the George Ryder Stakes at Sydney’s Rosehill on March 23 – and overall has 36 wins from 42 starts.
Winx has won the Queen Elizabeth Stakes the last two years and has also won the Cox Plate, Australia’s weight-for-age championship, a record four times at Moonee Valley in Victoria state.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland says that filly Cathedral Reader has been euthanized after a “catastrophic injury” sustained during the Madison Stakes on Saturday.
Cathedral Reader’s death comes amid scrutiny of the sport following the deaths of 23 horses at Santa Anita since Dec. 26.
Keeneland said in a statement that the Kentucky bred will undergo a necropsy at the University of Kentucky Diagnostic Lab. The track and Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will investigate factors such as surface conditions, past performances and veterinary records. Keeneland also expressed sympathy to owner GMB Racing and trainer Dallas Stewart over the horse’s death.
The 4-year-old was among the leaders racing four-wide coming off the turn in the Grade 1, seven-furlong race when “something went wrong” near the quarter pole, race notes stated. Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. pulled the horse up sharply and she was taken off in a van and later euthanized.
Stewards reviewed the race won by Spiced Perfection and upheld the finish. It was the track’s first death since the spring meet opened on Thursday.
Cathedral Reader had three wins, two seconds and a third in nine career starts. One of her victories came in an allowance race at Keeneland on Oct. 26.
ARCADIA, Calif. — Roadster defeated Game Winner by a half-length to win the $1 million Santa Anita Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish and the possibility of three horses in the Kentucky Derby.
His other standout, Improbable, is set to run in the Arkansas Derby next weekend.
Ridden by Mike Smith, Roadster ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.28 on Saturday. The 3-year-old gray colt needed to finish first or second to earn enough qualifying points to make the 20-horse field for next month’s Kentucky Derby.
Roadster paid $8.20, $3 and $2.40 at 3-1 odds. Game Winner returned $2.40 and $2.10 as the 1-2 wagering favorite. The Baffert exacta was worth $7.
Instagrand paid $2.60 to show.
Nolo Conesto was fourth, followed by Synthesis and More Ice.