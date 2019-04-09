Granollers upsets Fritz in US clay court championship

HOUSTON (AP) Marcel Granollers upset Taylor Fritz 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the first round of the US Men’s Clay Court Championship on Monday.
Granollers, who won the title in 2008, beat No. 5 seed Fritz, who reached the semifinals last season, for his second tour-level victory this season.
Ryan Harrison beat 40-year-old Ivo Karlovic, who won the title in 2007, 6-3, 6-4.
Casper Ruud defeated Hugo Dellien 7-6, 6-4, Christian Garin beat Pablo Cuevas 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and Bernard Tomic defeated Denis Kudla 7-6, 7-5 in the rest of the first-round singles action.
In doubles play, Austin Krajicek and Artem Sitak defeated Lleyton Hewitt and Jordan Thompson 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.
Play continues on Tuesday.
LUGANO, Switzerland — Playing her first match in seven months, two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova beat sixth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6) Monday in the first round of the Samsung Open.
The 33-year-old Kuznetsova, a 2009 French Open champion who is now ranked No. 109, got a wild-card entry to make her comeback following a knee injury.
Also, top-ranked junior Clara Tauson joined the main draw at a WTA event for the first time.
Tauson, a 16-year-old Dane, won the Australian Open girls title in January and three straight lower-tier ITF events in March. She is ranked No. 413.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — American Madison Keys overpowered normally steady Caroline Wozniacki with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory in the Volvo Car Open on Sunday.
Keys, seeded eighth and ranked 18th in the world, continually hit big serves – she reached 121 mph – and overwhelming forehands to wear down the fifth-seeded Wozniacki of Denmark and win her fourth career WTA event.
Keys trailed 6-5 in the opening set before forcing a tiebreaker by winning four straight points. She fell behind 2-0 before winning six of the next seven points and took a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker when Wozniacki let a lob she seemed in position to handle drop inside the baseline. Keys closed out the set three points later.
Wozniacki, a former world No. 1, could not keep up in the second set as Keys took a 5-2 lead.
Keys smiled and bent her knees in celebration after putting away Wozniacki’s return at the net on match point in the season’s first clay-court event.