Kuznetsova wins comeback match after seven months out injured

LUGANO, Switzerland — Playing her first match in seven months, two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova beat sixth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6) Monday in the first round of the Samsung Open.

The 33-year-old Kuznetsova, a 2009 French Open champion who is now ranked No. 109, got a wild-card entry to make her comeback following a knee injury.

Also, top-ranked junior Clara Tauson joined the main draw at a WTA event for the first time.

Tauson, a 16-year-old Dane, won the Australian Open girls title in January and three straight lower-tier ITF events in March. She is ranked No. 413.