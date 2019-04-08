Denise Betsema tests positive for steroid

AIGLE, Switzerland — The International Cycling Union says cyclocross rider Denise Betsema tested positive for an anabolic steroid and is provisionally suspended.
Betsema, 26, placed fourth at the women’s world championships race in February, when she was edged out of the medals by her Netherlands teammate Marianne Vos.
The UCI says Betsema tested positive one week earlier at a World Cup event in her home country.
Cycling’s governing body did not specify which steroid she allegedly used.
No timetable was given by the UCI to prosecute the disciplinary case.
Betsema took bronze in the European Championships last year.
MILAN — Giro d’Italia organizers have announced a deal with the Sicilian region to hold three stages on the island next year and the Grand Tour’s start in 2021.
RCS Sport also announced the return of the Giro di Sicilia next month, a four-stage race from April 3-6 concluding on Mount Etna.
It’s been 42 years since the Sicilian race was last held.
This year’s Giro d’Italia begins in Bologna on May 11 and concludes in Verona on June 2.
French rider Julian Alaphilippe confirmed his status as the top cyclist so far this season by winning the Milan-San Remo classic on Saturday.
Alaphilippe, who rides for the Quick-Step team, edged Oliver Naesen of AG2R and Michal Kwiatkowski of Team Sky in a 10-man sprint at the end of the 291-kilometer (181-mile) route along the Italian Riviera.
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan finished fourth.
It was Alaphilippe’s seventh win this season, adding to his Strade Bianche title this month and stage wins in the Vuelta a San Juan (2), Tour of Colombia, and Tirreno-Adriatico (2).
Alaphilippe attacked on the final climb up the Poggio and was followed by a small group of other elite riders to set up the sprint. He finished with a time of nearly seven hours.
“I will need some time to realize what I have achieved today,” Alaphilippe said. “We made the race hard and I stayed focused. … I made no mistake. It’s unbelievable.”
Fausto Masnada, the last remaining rider from an early 10-man breakaway, was caught with 25 kilometers to go.