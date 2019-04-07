Keys overpowers Wozniacki to win Volvo Car Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. — American Madison Keys overpowered normally steady Caroline Wozniacki with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory in the Volvo Car Open on Sunday.
Keys, seeded eighth and ranked 18th in the world, continually hit big serves – she reached 121 mph – and overwhelming forehands to wear down the fifth-seeded Wozniacki of Denmark and win her fourth career WTA event.
Keys trailed 6-5 in the opening set before forcing a tiebreaker by winning four straight points. She fell behind 2-0 before winning six of the next seven points and took a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker when Wozniacki let a lob she seemed in position to handle drop inside the baseline. Keys closed out the set three points later.
Wozniacki, a former world No. 1, could not keep up in the second set as Keys took a 5-2 lead.
Keys smiled and bent her knees in celebration after putting away Wozniacki’s return at the net on match point in the season’s first clay-court event.
LUGANO, Switzerland — Playing her first match in seven months, two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova beat sixth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6) Monday in the first round of the Samsung Open.
The 33-year-old Kuznetsova, a 2009 French Open champion who is now ranked No. 109, got a wild-card entry to make her comeback following a knee injury.
Also, top-ranked junior Clara Tauson joined the main draw at a WTA event for the first time.
Tauson, a 16-year-old Dane, won the Australian Open girls title in January and three straight lower-tier ITF events in March. She is ranked No. 413.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the Volvo Car Open final, Petra Metric of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.
Wozniacki, who won this clay-court tournament in 2011, has now beaten Matric all six times they have played. Matric was seeded 16th.
Wozniacki, seeded fifth, will play for the title Sunday against Madison Keys or Monica Puig. The Keys-Puig semifinal was stopped because of rain with Keys ahead 4-3 in the opening set.
Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, reached her first final this season.