American Keys overpowers Wozniacki to win Volvo Car Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) American Madison Keys overpowered normally steady Caroline Wozniacki with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory in the Volvo Car Open on Sunday.
Keys, seeded eighth and ranked 18th in the world, continually hit big serves – she reached 121 mph – and overwhelming forehands to wear down the fifth-seeded Wozniacki of Denmark and win her fourth career WTA event.
Keys trailed 6-5 in the opening set before forcing a tiebreaker by winning four straight points. She fell behind 2-0 before winning six of the next seven points and took a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker when Wozniacki let a lob she seemed in position to handle drop inside the baseline. Keys closed out the set three points later.
Wozniacki, a former world No. 1, could not keep up in the second set as Keys took a 5-2 lead.
Keys smiled and bent her knees in celebration after putting away Wozniacki’s return at the net on match point in the season’s first clay-court event.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the Volvo Car Open final, Petra Metric of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.
Wozniacki, who won this clay-court tournament in 2011, has now beaten Matric all six times they have played. Matric was seeded 16th.
Wozniacki, seeded fifth, will play for the title Sunday against Madison Keys or Monica Puig. The Keys-Puig semifinal was stopped because of rain with Keys ahead 4-3 in the opening set.
Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, reached her first final this season.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Madison Keys rallied late to down top-seeded Sloane Stephens for the first time in four career meetings to reach the Volvo Car Open semifinals on Friday.
Keys pulled away from her American countrywoman to win 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2. Keys, seeded eighth and ranked 18th in the world, will take on Monica Puig of Puerto Rico for a spot in Sunday’s finals. The unseeded Puig defeated her third consecutive seeded opponent, topping No. 11 Danielle Collins of the United States 6-3, 6-2.
Stephens had not lost a set in three previous matches against her good friend, including in the 2017 U.S. Open finals and last year’s French Open semifinals before dropping the opening set tiebreaker. Keys dug in once again down the stretch after Stephens won the second set.
No. 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, the 2011 Volvo champion, also made the final four after defeating 15th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-2, 6-2. Wozniacki will face No. 16 seed Petra Martic of Croatia, who ousted ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-3, 6-4.