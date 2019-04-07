American Keys overpowers Wozniacki to win Volvo Car Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) American Madison Keys overpowered normally steady Caroline Wozniacki with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory in the Volvo Car Open on Sunday.

Keys, seeded eighth and ranked 18th in the world, continually hit big serves – she reached 121 mph – and overwhelming forehands to wear down the fifth-seeded Wozniacki of Denmark and win her fourth career WTA event.

Keys trailed 6-5 in the opening set before forcing a tiebreaker by winning four straight points. She fell behind 2-0 before winning six of the next seven points and took a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker when Wozniacki let a lob she seemed in position to handle drop inside the baseline. Keys closed out the set three points later.

Wozniacki, a former world No. 1, could not keep up in the second set as Keys took a 5-2 lead.

Keys smiled and bent her knees in celebration after putting away Wozniacki’s return at the net on match point in the season’s first clay-court event.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports