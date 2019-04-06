Wozniacki tops Metric to gain clay-court final in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the Volvo Car Open final, Petra Metric of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.
Wozniacki, who won this clay-court tournament in 2011, has now beaten Matric all six times they have played. Matric was seeded 16th.
Wozniacki, seeded fifth, will play for the title Sunday against Madison Keys or Monica Puig. The Keys-Puig semifinal was stopped because of rain with Keys ahead 4-3 in the opening set.
Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, reached her first final this season.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Madison Keys rallied late to down top-seeded Sloane Stephens for the first time in four career meetings to reach the Volvo Car Open semifinals on Friday.
Keys pulled away from her American countrywoman to win 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2. Keys, seeded eighth and ranked 18th in the world, will take on Monica Puig of Puerto Rico for a spot in Sunday’s finals. The unseeded Puig defeated her third consecutive seeded opponent, topping No. 11 Danielle Collins of the United States 6-3, 6-2.
Stephens had not lost a set in three previous matches against her good friend, including in the 2017 U.S. Open finals and last year’s French Open semifinals before dropping the opening set tiebreaker. Keys dug in once again down the stretch after Stephens won the second set.
No. 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, the 2011 Volvo champion, also made the final four after defeating 15th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-2, 6-2. Wozniacki will face No. 16 seed Petra Martic of Croatia, who ousted ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-3, 6-4.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Defending champion Kiki Bertens and third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, both among the top 10 players in the world, lost Thursday at the Volvo Car Open.
Bertens, the second seed of the Netherlands who’s No. 6 in the WTA rankings, fell to 15th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-6 (8), 6-3. Sabalenka, the world’s 10th ranked player from Belarus, was defeated by Monica Puig of Puerto Rico 6-2, 7-5 at the season’s first clay-court event.
American Sloane Stephens, the top seed and highest ranked player remaining in the field at No. 8, faces 14th-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia for a spot in the quarterfinals in a later match.
Others advancing to the final eight were No. 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, No. 9 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the 11th-seeded American Danielle Collins and 16th-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia.