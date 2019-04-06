Tacitus wins Wood Memorial

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK (AP) Tacitus has won the $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, earning 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Tacitus ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.23 on Saturday. The 5-2 wagering favorite paid $7.20, $4.70 and $3.

Tacitus rallied from 10 lengths back to win the Tampa Bay Derby last month in his 3-year-old debut. He has won three of four career starts, including three in a row for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. The colt is a son of 2004 Wood Memorial winner Tapit.

Withers winner Tax was second and earned 40 points. Gotham winner Haikal took third for 20 points. Math Wizard, a 64-1 shot, finished fourth and collected 10 points.

Joevia was disqualified from seventh and placed last after a stewards’ inquiry involving the first turn.