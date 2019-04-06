Tacitus wins Wood Memorial

NEW YORK (AP) Tacitus has won the $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, earning 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.
Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Tacitus ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.23 on Saturday. The 5-2 wagering favorite paid $7.20, $4.70 and $3.
Tacitus rallied from 10 lengths back to win the Tampa Bay Derby last month in his 3-year-old debut. He has won three of four career starts, including three in a row for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. The colt is a son of 2004 Wood Memorial winner Tapit.
Withers winner Tax was second and earned 40 points. Gotham winner Haikal took third for 20 points. Math Wizard, a 64-1 shot, finished fourth and collected 10 points.
Joevia was disqualified from seventh and placed last after a stewards’ inquiry involving the first turn.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Roadster defeated Game Winner by a half-length to win the $1 million Santa Anita Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish and the possibility of three horses in the Kentucky Derby.
His other standout, Improbable, is set to run in the Arkansas Derby next weekend.
Ridden by Mike Smith, Roadster ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.28 on Saturday. The 3-year-old gray colt needed to finish first or second to earn enough qualifying points to make the 20-horse field for next month’s Kentucky Derby.
Roadster paid $8.20, $3 and $2.40 at 3-1 odds. Game Winner returned $2.40 and $2.10 as the 1-2 wagering favorite. The Baffert exacta was worth $7.
Instagrand paid $2.60 to show.
Nolo Conesto was fourth, followed by Synthesis and More Ice.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Favored Vekoma pulled away down the stretch to earn a 3 +-length victory in the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday and take a big step toward the Kentucky Derby.
The chestnut colt followed up last month’s third-place finish in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes with his third win in four career starts. Vekoma started from the No. 2 post and was among the leaders throughout before gaining room from Somelikeithotbrown and Signalman nearing the final turn. Win Win Win charged down the stretch, but the George Weaver-trained horse was in control of the Grade 2 race by then and earned 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.
Ridden by Javier Castellano, Vekoma covered 1 1/8th mile in 1:50.93 and paid $4.80, $3.20 and $2.60.
Win Win Win returned $4 and $3.20 for second and earned 40 points, while Signalman paid $3.60 to show and earned 20 points. Somelikeithotbrown earned 10 points for fourth.