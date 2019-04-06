Japan-bred colt Master Fencer could run in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Master Fencer could become the first Japan-bred colt to run in the Kentucky Derby.
The 3-year-old chestnut has two wins in six career starts and earnings of $234,392. Master Fencer finished fourth with 19 points on the Japan Road to the Derby on May 5. But the top three finishers weren’t nominated to the Triple Crown series and declined the invitation.
The four-race Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby began in 2017 and is separate from the 35 races that U.S.-based horses compete in to earn qualifying points for the 20-horse Derby field.
Master Fencer is trained by former jockey Koichi Tsunoda and owned by Katsumi and Yasuyo Yoshizawa.
Two horses based in Japan have run in the Derby. Ski Captain finished 14th in 1995 and Lani was ninth in 2016.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Roadster defeated Game Winner by a half-length to win the $1 million Santa Anita Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish and the possibility of three horses in the Kentucky Derby.
His other standout, Improbable, is set to run in the Arkansas Derby next weekend.
Ridden by Mike Smith, Roadster ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.28 on Saturday. The 3-year-old gray colt needed to finish first or second to earn enough qualifying points to make the 20-horse field for next month’s Kentucky Derby.
Roadster paid $8.20, $3 and $2.40 at 3-1 odds. Game Winner returned $2.40 and $2.10 as the 1-2 wagering favorite. The Baffert exacta was worth $7.
Instagrand paid $2.60 to show.
Nolo Conesto was fourth, followed by Synthesis and More Ice.
NEW YORK (AP) Tacitus has won the $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, earning 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.
Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Tacitus ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.23 on Saturday. The 5-2 wagering favorite paid $7.20, $4.70 and $3.
Tacitus rallied from 10 lengths back to win the Tampa Bay Derby last month in his 3-year-old debut. He has won three of four career starts, including three in a row for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. The colt is a son of 2004 Wood Memorial winner Tapit.
Withers winner Tax was second and earned 40 points. Gotham winner Haikal took third for 20 points. Math Wizard, a 64-1 shot, finished fourth and collected 10 points.
Joevia was disqualified from seventh and placed last after a stewards’ inquiry involving the first turn.