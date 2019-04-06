Filly Cathedral Reader euthanized after race at Keeneland

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Keeneland says that filly Cathedral Reader has been euthanized after a “catastrophic injury” sustained during the Madison Stakes on Saturday.

Cathedral Reader’s death comes amid scrutiny of the sport following the deaths of 23 horses at Santa Anita since Dec. 26.

Keeneland said in a statement that the Kentucky bred will undergo a necropsy at the University of Kentucky Diagnostic Lab. The track and Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will investigate factors such as surface conditions, past performances and veterinary records. Keeneland also expressed sympathy to owner GMB Racing and trainer Dallas Stewart over the horse’s death.

The 4-year-old was among the leaders racing four-wide coming off the turn in the Grade 1, seven-furlong race when “something went wrong” near the quarter pole, race notes stated. Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. pulled the horse up sharply and she was taken off in a van and later euthanized.

Stewards reviewed the race won by Spiced Perfection and upheld the finish. It was the track’s first death since the spring meet opened on Thursday.

Cathedral Reader had three wins, two seconds and a third in nine career starts. One of her victories came in an allowance race at Keeneland on Oct. 26.