Filly Cathedral Reader euthanized after race at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Keeneland says that filly Cathedral Reader has been euthanized after a “catastrophic injury” sustained during the Madison Stakes on Saturday.
Cathedral Reader’s death comes amid scrutiny of the sport following the deaths of 23 horses at Santa Anita since Dec. 26.
Keeneland said in a statement that the Kentucky bred will undergo a necropsy at the University of Kentucky Diagnostic Lab. The track and Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will investigate factors such as surface conditions, past performances and veterinary records. Keeneland also expressed sympathy to owner GMB Racing and trainer Dallas Stewart over the horse’s death.
The 4-year-old was among the leaders racing four-wide coming off the turn in the Grade 1, seven-furlong race when “something went wrong” near the quarter pole, race notes stated. Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. pulled the horse up sharply and she was taken off in a van and later euthanized.
Stewards reviewed the race won by Spiced Perfection and upheld the finish. It was the track’s first death since the spring meet opened on Thursday.
Cathedral Reader had three wins, two seconds and a third in nine career starts. One of her victories came in an allowance race at Keeneland on Oct. 26.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Roadster defeated Game Winner by a half-length to win the $1 million Santa Anita Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish and the possibility of three horses in the Kentucky Derby.
His other standout, Improbable, is set to run in the Arkansas Derby next weekend.
Ridden by Mike Smith, Roadster ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.28 on Saturday. The 3-year-old gray colt needed to finish first or second to earn enough qualifying points to make the 20-horse field for next month’s Kentucky Derby.
Roadster paid $8.20, $3 and $2.40 at 3-1 odds. Game Winner returned $2.40 and $2.10 as the 1-2 wagering favorite. The Baffert exacta was worth $7.
Instagrand paid $2.60 to show.
Nolo Conesto was fourth, followed by Synthesis and More Ice.
NEW YORK (AP) Tacitus has won the $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, earning 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.
Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Tacitus ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.23 on Saturday. The 5-2 wagering favorite paid $7.20, $4.70 and $3.
Tacitus rallied from 10 lengths back to win the Tampa Bay Derby last month in his 3-year-old debut. He has won three of four career starts, including three in a row for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. The colt is a son of 2004 Wood Memorial winner Tapit.
Withers winner Tax was second and earned 40 points. Gotham winner Haikal took third for 20 points. Math Wizard, a 64-1 shot, finished fourth and collected 10 points.
Joevia was disqualified from seventh and placed last after a stewards’ inquiry involving the first turn.