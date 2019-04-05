Top 10 players Bertens, Sabalenka lose at Volvo Car Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Defending champion Kiki Bertens and third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, both among the top 10 players in the world, lost Thursday at the Volvo Car Open.
Bertens, the second seed of the Netherlands who’s No. 6 in the WTA rankings, fell to 15th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-6 (8), 6-3. Sabalenka, the world’s 10th ranked player from Belarus, was defeated by Monica Puig of Puerto Rico 6-2, 7-5 at the season’s first clay-court event.
American Sloane Stephens, the top seed and highest ranked player remaining in the field at No. 8, faces 14th-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia for a spot in the quarterfinals in a later match.
Others advancing to the final eight were No. 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, No. 9 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the 11th-seeded American Danielle Collins and 16th-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia.
HOUSTON (AP) No. 1 seed John Isner has withdrawn ahead of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship because of an injured foot.
Isner was hurt in the final of the Miami Open last week while playing Roger Federer. Isner has played in the U.S. Clay Court Championship every year since 2008 and won the title in 2013.
The American said “it is very disappointing to not compete there this year. I am hopeful that I will be back on the court in a few weeks.”
His withdrawal leaves Steve Johnson as the top seed in the tournament. Johnson will try to become the first player to win three straight titles at the event since Bobby Riggs did it from 1936-38.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Fourth-seeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia was among three of the world’s top 20 players who lost to unseeded opponents at the Volvo Car Open on Wednesday.
Sevastova, ranked 12th in the WTA, fell to American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2. Sixth-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium, No. 17 in the world, was beaten by Kaia Kenepi of Estonia 0-6, 6-0, 7-5. And Julia Goerges, the seventh seed from Germany who’s ranked 15th worldwide, lost to American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 7-6 (0).
Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus was down a set before rallying past Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Fifth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, the 2011 Volvo champion, won in straight sets, topping Laura Siegemund of Germany 6-2, 6-2 to reach the round of 16 at the season’s first clay-court event.
Ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and 10th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia also advanced.
