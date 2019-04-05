Keys beats top-seeded Stephens to reach Volvo Car Open semis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Madison Keys rallied late to down top-seeded Sloane Stephens for the first time in four career meetings to reach the Volvo Car Open semifinals on Friday.
Keys pulled away from her American countrywoman to win 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2. Keys, seeded eighth and ranked 18th in the world, will take on Monica Puig of Puerto Rico for a spot in Sunday’s finals. The unseeded Puig defeated her third consecutive seeded opponent, topping No. 11 Danielle Collins of the United States 6-3, 6-2.
Stephens had not lost a set in three previous matches against her good friend, including in the 2017 U.S. Open finals and last year’s French Open semifinals before dropping the opening set tiebreaker. Keys dug in once again down the stretch after Stephens won the second set.
No. 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, the 2011 Volvo champion, also made the final four after defeating 15th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-2, 6-2. Wozniacki will face No. 16 seed Petra Martic of Croatia, who ousted ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-3, 6-4.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Defending champion Kiki Bertens and third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, both among the top 10 players in the world, lost Thursday at the Volvo Car Open.
Bertens, the second seed of the Netherlands who’s No. 6 in the WTA rankings, fell to 15th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-6 (8), 6-3. Sabalenka, the world’s 10th ranked player from Belarus, was defeated by Monica Puig of Puerto Rico 6-2, 7-5 at the season’s first clay-court event.
American Sloane Stephens, the top seed and highest ranked player remaining in the field at No. 8, faces 14th-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia for a spot in the quarterfinals in a later match.
Others advancing to the final eight were No. 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, No. 9 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the 11th-seeded American Danielle Collins and 16th-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia.
HOUSTON (AP) No. 1 seed John Isner has withdrawn ahead of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship because of an injured foot.
Isner was hurt in the final of the Miami Open last week while playing Roger Federer. Isner has played in the U.S. Clay Court Championship every year since 2008 and won the title in 2013.
The American said “it is very disappointing to not compete there this year. I am hopeful that I will be back on the court in a few weeks.”
His withdrawal leaves Steve Johnson as the top seed in the tournament. Johnson will try to become the first player to win three straight titles at the event since Bobby Riggs did it from 1936-38.
