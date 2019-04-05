Keys beats top-seeded Stephens to reach Volvo Car Open semis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Madison Keys rallied late to down top-seeded Sloane Stephens for the first time in four career meetings to reach the Volvo Car Open semifinals on Friday.

Keys pulled away from her American countrywoman to win 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2. Keys, seeded eighth and ranked 18th in the world, will take on Monica Puig of Puerto Rico for a spot in Sunday’s finals. The unseeded Puig defeated her third consecutive seeded opponent, topping No. 11 Danielle Collins of the United States 6-3, 6-2.

Stephens had not lost a set in three previous matches against her good friend, including in the 2017 U.S. Open finals and last year’s French Open semifinals before dropping the opening set tiebreaker. Keys dug in once again down the stretch after Stephens won the second set.

No. 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, the 2011 Volvo champion, also made the final four after defeating 15th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-2, 6-2. Wozniacki will face No. 16 seed Petra Martic of Croatia, who ousted ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-3, 6-4.