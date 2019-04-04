Getty Images

Keeneland spring meet opens Thursday for 1st time since 1959

Associated PressApr 4, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Keeneland’s spring meet opens on a Thursday for the first time in 60 years and kicks off 16 racing days with 18 stakes races worth a season-record $4.6 million.

Opening weekend features nine graded stakes races, highlighted by the $1 million Grade 2 Blue Grass and $500,000 Grade 1 Ashland for fillies on Saturday. The prep races for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs will award 170 total points to the top four finishers.

Eclipse Award-winning filly Jaywalk is the 8-5 favorite for the 82nd Ashland. Vekoma is the 9-5 choice in the 95th Blue Grass.

The inaugural $100,000 Palisades Turf Sprint covering 5 1/2 furlongs highlights Thursday’s opening day card. Keeneland’s other new stakes race is the $100,000 Limestone Turf Sprint on April 12.

Vekoma is 9-5 early favorite in Blue Grass at Keeneland

Associated PressApr 3, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Vekoma is the 9-5 morning line favorite from the No. 2 post for the 95th Blue Grass at Keeneland that will award 170 total points toward next month’s Kentucky Derby.

The George Weaver-trained chestnut colt will lead a 14-horse field in Saturday’s $1 million Grade 2 stakes race run over 1 1/8th mile. First place earns 100 points toward the 145th Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs with the next three finishers awarded 40, 20 and 10 points respectively.

Vekoma was third in last month’s Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park and won both starts as a 2-year-old, including the Grade 3 Nashua at Aqueduct. Javier Castellano has the mount for the Blue Grass.

Win Win Win is the 7-2 second choice from the No. 8 post, with Signalman the 5-1 third choice from the No. 3 position. Post time is 6:23 p.m. EDT.

23rd horse dies at Santa Anita after racing accident

Associated PressMar 31, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
ARCADIA, Calif. — A two-horse spill in the $100,000 San Simeon Stakes at Santa Anita on Sunday led to the 23rd equine fatality at the Southern California track in just over three months.

Arms Runner injured his right front leg and fell in the Grade 3 race on turf, two days after Santa Anita reopened to racing after being closed for nearly a month.

That caused a trailing horse, La Sardane, to fall. The 5-year-old mare got back on her feet and didn’t appear to sustain any injuries. Jockey Ruben Fuentes didn’t ride the rest of the day.

Fuentes was a late replacement for scheduled rider Joel Rosario.

Arms Runner was tended to by track veterinarians and vanned off. Track stewards said the horse trained by Peter Miller was euthanized. Arms Runner had three wins in 13 career starts and earnings of $125,292, according to Equibase.

Jockey Martin Pedroza, aboard Arms Runner, rode later in the day.

The accident occurred as the horses crossed the dirt surface during the transition from the hillside turf course to the main turf course.

The majority of the fatalities at the Arcadia track since Dec. 26 have occurred on the main dirt surface.

The rest of the nine-race card was completed after the accident.

The track closed March 3 so officials could inspect and renovate the dirt surface after the series of fatalities that have drawn national attention outside the sport and criticism from animal rights groups.

Track officials have not announced a singular cause for the unusual number of deaths.

The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita, announced an immediate reduction in the amount of anti-bleeding medication Lasix allowed on race days. The California Horse Racing Board approved the measure and it took effect Friday.

A proposed rule that would eliminate the use of whips, except in cases where a horse’s or jockey’s safety is involved, still requires the approval of various state agencies.