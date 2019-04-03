Tennis matches shortened at Olympics to reduce player strain

LONDON (AP) The men’s tennis singles final at the Olympics has been shortened to a best-of-three-sets match as part of format changes designed to reduce the workload of players competing in multiple events.
It means all matches across the men’s and women’s singles are now best of three sets with tiebreakers.
In another alteration, the men’s and women’s doubles matches will have a Champions Tiebreak to 10 points when the score is 1-1 in sets, like in mixed doubles.
The International Tennis Federation announced the changes on Wednesday, saying they “reduce concerns of overplay for players who reach the latter stages of all three events – singles, doubles and mixed doubles.”
They will come into effect for the 2020 Games in Tokyo.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Top-seeded American Sloane Stephens outlasted Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) to advance Tuesday at the WTA’s Volvo Car Open.
Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, needed almost 2 hours, 40 minutes to put away Tormo in the season’s first clay-court tournament. The 2016 Volvo Car Open champion was not crisp during several stretches. She fell behind Sorribes Tormo 5-2 in the first set before rallying. Stephens also squandered two match points at 5-4 in the second set before winning the tiebreaker.
The start of play was delayed three hours because of rain.
Other seeded players advancing were No. 12 Mahaela Buzarnescu of Romania, No. 15 Maria Sakkari of Greece and No. 16 Petra Martic of Croatia.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland opened play at the Volvo Car Open with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Australia’s Destanee Aiava on Monday at the WTA’s first clay-court event of the season.
Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the 10th seed, opened play at the Volvo Car Open with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Johanna Larsson of Sweden on Monday at the WTA’s first clay court tournament of the season.
Other seeded players winning were 10th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, 13th-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United State and 14th-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia. Kenin ousted 2009 tournament champion Sabine Lisicki 7-5, 6-4.
The tournament’s top seed, American Sloane Stephens, starts play on Tuesday.