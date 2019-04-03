High seeds Sevastova, Mertens, Goerges fall in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Fourth-seeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia was among three of the world’s top 20 players who lost to unseeded opponents at the Volvo Car Open on Wednesday.
Sevastova, ranked 12th in the WTA, fell to American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2. Sixth-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium, No. 17 in the world, was beaten by Kaia Kenepi of Estonia 0-6, 6-0, 7-5. And Julia Goerges, the seventh seed from Germany who’s ranked 15th worldwide, lost to American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 7-6 (0).
Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus was down a set before rallying past Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Fifth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, the 2011 Volvo champion, won in straight sets, topping Laura Siegemund of Germany 6-2, 6-2 to reach the round of 16 at the season’s first clay-court event.
Ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and 10th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia also advanced.
LONDON (AP) The men’s tennis singles final at the Olympics has been shortened to a best-of-three-sets match as part of format changes designed to reduce the workload of players competing in multiple events.
It means all matches across the men’s and women’s singles are now best of three sets with tiebreakers.
In another alteration, the men’s and women’s doubles matches will have a Champions Tiebreak to 10 points when the score is 1-1 in sets, like in mixed doubles.
The International Tennis Federation announced the changes on Wednesday, saying they “reduce concerns of overplay for players who reach the latter stages of all three events – singles, doubles and mixed doubles.”
They will come into effect for the 2020 Games in Tokyo.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Top-seeded American Sloane Stephens outlasted Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) to advance Tuesday at the WTA’s Volvo Car Open.
Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, needed almost 2 hours, 40 minutes to put away Tormo in the season’s first clay-court tournament. The 2016 Volvo Car Open champion was not crisp during several stretches. She fell behind Sorribes Tormo 5-2 in the first set before rallying. Stephens also squandered two match points at 5-4 in the second set before winning the tiebreaker.
The start of play was delayed three hours because of rain.
Other seeded players advancing were No. 12 Mahaela Buzarnescu of Romania, No. 15 Maria Sakkari of Greece and No. 16 Petra Martic of Croatia.