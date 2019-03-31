23rd horse dies at Santa Anita after racing accident

Associated PressMar 31, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A two-horse spill in the $100,000 San Simeon Stakes at Santa Anita on Sunday led to the 23rd equine fatality at the Southern California track in just over three months.

Arms Runner injured his right front leg and fell in the Grade 3 race on turf, two days after Santa Anita reopened to racing after being closed for nearly a month.

That caused a trailing horse, La Sardane, to fall. The 5-year-old mare got back on her feet and didn’t appear to sustain any injuries. Jockey Ruben Fuentes didn’t ride the rest of the day.

Fuentes was a late replacement for scheduled rider Joel Rosario.

Arms Runner was tended to by track veterinarians and vanned off. Track stewards said the horse trained by Peter Miller was euthanized. Arms Runner had three wins in 13 career starts and earnings of $125,292, according to Equibase.

Jockey Martin Pedroza, aboard Arms Runner, rode later in the day.

The accident occurred as the horses crossed the dirt surface during the transition from the hillside turf course to the main turf course.

The majority of the fatalities at the Arcadia track since Dec. 26 have occurred on the main dirt surface.

The rest of the nine-race card was completed after the accident.

The track closed March 3 so officials could inspect and renovate the dirt surface after the series of fatalities that have drawn national attention outside the sport and criticism from animal rights groups.

Track officials have not announced a singular cause for the unusual number of deaths.

The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita, announced an immediate reduction in the amount of anti-bleeding medication Lasix allowed on race days. The California Horse Racing Board approved the measure and it took effect Friday.

A proposed rule that would eliminate the use of whips, except in cases where a horse’s or jockey’s safety is involved, still requires the approval of various state agencies.

Maximum Security wins Florida Derby, earns Kentucky Derby berth

Associated PressMar 31, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Maximum Security bolted from the gate and never got caught, going wire-to-wire to win the Florida Derby on Saturday and earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby.

Unbeaten in four career starts, Maximum Security won easily and held off 70-1 long-shot Bodexpress – a maiden who likely has enough points to get to the Kentucky Derby as well. Code of Honor, the Fountain of Youth winner who was already assured of a trip to Churchill Downs to start the Triple Crown season, was third.

Maximum Security was ridden by Luis Saez and returned $11.60, $7.40 and $5.40. Bodexpress paid $47.40 and $16.60 and Code of Honor paid $4.20 to show. It was the first Florida Derby win for trainer Jason Servis, who says the victory “hasn’t hit me yet.”

Plus Que Parfait wins UAE Derby; Kentucky Derby next?

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 30, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Plus Que Parfait went to the lead in the stretch and won the $2.5 million UAE Derby on Saturday.

The win was worth 100 Kentucky Derby standings points for Plus Que Parfait. That would be more than enough to get him into the May 4 race at Churchill Downs if his connections choose to ship in for the start of the Triple Crown season.

The winning jockey was Jose Ortiz, who was riding at Gulfstream Park earlier in the week and passed up opportunities for Saturday’s Florida Derby.

The 2017 Eclipse Award winner found himself behind a pack of four other horses as the field settled into the stretch. Ortiz guided Plus Que Parfait between them, then ran away in the final strides to get to the line ahead of Gray Magician and Manguzi.

Heavily favored Divine Image, a filly who went off at 9-5, was never a factor.

Plus Que Parfait returned $19.60, $7 and $6.40. Gray Magician paid $8 and $6.80, and longshot Manguzi showed at $16.40.

The UAE Derby capped a big day Ortiz, who rode Coal Front to victory in the earlier $1.5 million Godolphin Mile.