AP Photo

John Isner back in Miami Open final

Associated PressMar 29, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Despite a change in venue, the Miami Open has a familiar look, with John Isner back in the final.

The defending champion moved closer to another title by hitting 21 aces Friday and defeating 18-year-old Canadian qualifier Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Next is a Sunday showdown in the Miami Dolphins’ stadium, where the tournament moved this year from its longtime home of Key Biscayne.

“The venue is absolutely fantastic,” said Isner, a big football fan. “To play in the stadium – the Super Bowl will be here next year – it’s pretty amazing.”

Isner’s opponent in the final will be the winner of Friday night’s match between three-time champion Roger Federer and another Canadian teenager, 19-year-old Denis Shapovalov. Now 33, Isner won his only ATP Masters title a year ago on Key Biscayne.

“It’s amazing,” Isner told the crowd after his latest win. “I said before the tournament the chances were I would not defend my title. I’m very, very happy.”

The women’s final Saturday will match No. 5 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic against No. 12 Ashleigh Barty of Australia.

Auger-Aliassime served for both sets in the semifinal, but Isner broke each time by taking advantage of double-faults, and then used his big serve to control the tiebreakers.

Nine of his 10 sets in the tournament have gone to a tiebreaker, and he has won each one. But Auger-Aliassime figured neither set should have gotten to that point.

“It’s a chance you can’t miss, serving two times for the set,” he said. “Just terrible.”

Auger-Aliassime, 5-0 previously against top 20 opponents, was the youngest male semifinalist in the tournament’s 35-year history. He’ll jump to a career-best No. 33 in next week’s rankings.

But he’ll need steadier play at pivotal moments to fulfill his potential as a future Grand Slam champion.

Isner lost serve for only the third time in the tournament to fall behind early. Auger-Aliassime served at 5-4 but double-faulted into the net three times, including on break point.

There was a repeat in the second set. Auger-Aliassime served at 5-3, double-faulted once and then hit a swinging volley into the net on break point.

The teenager blamed nerves.

“It’s like I caught a virus or something,” he said. “I couldn’t put a second serve in anymore. That’s just very tough to swallow.”

Each lapse led to a tiebreaker, where Isner has been unbeatable of late after arriving at Miami with a modest 7-10 record in tiebreakers this year.

He finished strong against Auger-Aliassime, whacking three aces in the final tiebreaker, the last on a 140 mph serve that was his fastest of the match.

“I’m playing well,” Isner said. “Keep it up and see what happens.”

Auger-Aliassime making splash at soggy Miami Open

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 29, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It’s fair to say that Felix Auger-Aliassime is a surprise semifinalist at the Miami Open.

It’s fair – because he’s even surprising himself.

The 18-year-old Canadian will face 33-year-old American big-server John Isner, the defending champion. Auger-Aliassime is the youngest player left in a tournament where plenty of youngsters have made splashes, yet he says there’s no time right now to think about how rapidly his stock is rising.

“A lot of things are working, obviously,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I think I have been just improving in the last couple of weeks. But I don’t want to look back right now. I think I will do at the end of the tournament. Right now I’m looking forward to the next match and how far I can go in this tournament. Definitely I will take some time back home to reset and think about what happened.”

He had Thursday off, which probably saved him a bit of a frustrating day mentally. Play was to begin at 1 p.m. in a women’s semifinal match between 12th-seeded Ashleigh Barty and 21st-seeded Anett Kontaveit – they were delayed an hour at the start because of rain, then for another 2 1/2 hours after getting only two games in before the next wave of rain arrived.

Barty and Kontaveit came back out, played one more game – and hit another rain delay, their set tied 2-2 as they walked off the court at 4:39 p.m. Forecasters said rain was possible into the early evening.

“We understand your frustration,” tournament officials tweeted to fans curious about when play would resume.

Also on Thursday’s schedule, weather-permitting, was a men’s quarterfinal between fourth-seeded Roger Federer and sixth-seeded Kevin Anderson, along with the other women’s semifinal between second-seeded Simona Halep and fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova.

Weather is supposed to be better Friday, when Auger-Aliassime will face off with Isner.

Auger-Aliassime wasn’t even in the top 100 of the world rankings two months ago, or in the top 50 when the Miami Open started. He’s now assured of climbing to at least 33rd when the rankings get updated Monday and becomes the first men’s player born in the 2000s to get past the No. 50 mark.

“Obviously it’s a privilege to be compared to all these great players,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I think it just shows that I’m doing good things, I’m on the right track.”

Shapovalov is 19, Tiafoe is 21, so that means the semifinal on that half of the bracket – facing the Federer-Anderson winner – will be a matchup of different tennis generations. Anderson is 32, Federer is 37.

Federer said he’s enjoying seeing the younger players start to make their mark.

“It’s interesting how they go about it differently against one another,” Federer said. “I think they really have taken it to the next level now, all the bunch of guys we are talking about right now, and it’s really nice to see.”

Barty endures delays, ousts Kontaveit to reach Miami final

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 29, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ashleigh Barty walked away from tennis about five years ago, saying she was basically burned out at 17.

She returned three years ago.

And now at 22, she’s better than ever.

The 12th-seeded Barty has reached her first Miami Open final, enduring three rain delays on Thursday to oust 21st-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-3 in the first women’s semifinal.

Next up in the biggest final of her singles career: Either second-seeded Simona Halep or fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova, who were scheduled to play late Thursday night.

“Obviously, I’ve been doing the right things throughout the week to put be able to put myself in a position to play for a title,” Barty said. “You have to go out there and embrace it.”

That was also her approach to a very long – and very wet – day at Hard Rock Stadium.

Barty, who will rise to a career-best No. 9 in the world ranking next week, was to take the court for the semifinal against Kontaveit at 1 p.m. They didn’t begin play until 2:08, and the delays were just getting started.

They got three games – six minutes of tennis – in before the first in-match delay stopped things for more than two hours. They got another game in before more rain arrived, prompting another two-hour delay.

At 7:32 p.m., finally, it ended. Kontaveit fended off one match point with a forehand drop shot, but was ousted by an ace on the following point. Barty was down 3-1 in the second, but won the final five games.

“Very long day,” said Barty, who passed the time in the locker room by drinking coffee and watching golf. “But for me, it’s an opportunity to come out and play another match. We can’t control the weather.”

Barty has already beaten both Halep and Pliskova in her career – but given the seeds and the respective rankings, she won’t be the favorite come Saturday.

And she’s fine with that.

“I can go in there and play with freedom and try to play my best tennis,” Barty said.

The men’s quarterfinals were also going on Thursday night, with fourth-seeded Roger Federer facing sixth-seeded Kevin Anderson – the winner of that match set to next meet the winner of the other remaining quarter between 20th-seeded Denis Shapovalov and 28th-seeded Frances Tiafoe. The other men’s semi is already set, with defending Miami champion John Isner to face Canadian 18-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime.