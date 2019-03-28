Getty Images

Hopman Cup out, ATP Cup in for overhaul of Australia swing

Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
PERTH, Australia — The Hopman Cup international mixed team event is making way for the new ATP Cup at the start of the 2020 tennis season in Australia.

The International Tennis Federation on Thursday confirmed an early end to the licensing agreement with Tennis Australia for the Hopman Cup, which had been scheduled to continue in Perth until 2022.

The ITF issued a statement saying it still supported a combined men’s and women’s event after three decades of success, and was searching for a new venue.

“The ITF is committed to upholding the core values of the Hopman Cup in the future and is encouraged by the interest that has already been expressed,” ITF president David Haggerty said. “We will keep the Hopman Cup alive and look forward to successful future editions of this unique event.”

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic combined to win the last two Hopman Cup titles for Switzerland. Serena Williams and Steffi Graf have also been among the winners of the tournament which started in 1989.

The international season usually gets into full swing in Australia in the weeks leading into the first major of the year at Melbourne Park in January.

But the introduction of the ATP Cup has meant an overhaul in Australia for next year, with Perth joining Brisbane as a co-host of the group stage of the men’s team tournament and Sydney hosting the finals.

“The ATP Cup will launch the global tennis season for the men – this is their event … and they’ve thrown their support behind it 100 percent,” Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said. “Four of the top 12 male players, and eight of the top 24, will play in Perth, with 24 teams competing across three cities – Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.”

The ATP Cup has 750 rankings points, $22 million in prize money. It will feature two singles and a doubles match in each head-to-head between countries, and will run alongside the Brisbane International, which remains a season-opening event on the women’s tour.

Man who stabbed Petra Kvitova gets eight-year prison term

Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT
PRAGUE — A man who stabbed two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in her home was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday.

Radim Zondra, 33, was convicted of causing Kvitova serious bodily harm by a regional court in Brno.

The state prosecutor requested 12 years for Zondra, who pleaded not guilty to attacking Kvitova in December 2016 in her apartment in Prostejov.

After a quarterfinal round loss in the Miami Open on Tuesday night, Kvitova addressed the verdict.

“Yeah, I heard that, for sure, I heard that this morning,” she said. “I accepted the news. I’m happy for the news and I’m glad it’s over now.”

Kvitova’s spokesman, Karel Tejkal, said she “respects the ruling of an independent court.”

“She’s satisfied with the verdict because she identified the convicted person as the attacker,” Tejkal said.

Zondra can appeal, and so can the prosecution.

Kvitova had surgery on injuries to her playing left hand. It took the tennis star more than five months to recover.

Kvitova reached the Australian Open final in January, her first Grand Slam final since her second Wimbledon title in 2014. She is ranked a career-high No. 2.

Her testimony provided key evidence for the court to rule in the case, Judge Dagmar Bordovska said.

Kvitova testified she opened the door when Zondra rang the doorbell because she expected a possible doping control. The suspect claimed he came to inspect her boiler.

In the attack, Kvitova sustained damage to the tendons in her hand, along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves, and underwent nearly four hours of surgery.(

While bleeding, she said she offered Zondra money. He accepted 10,000 Czech crowns ($440) and left.

Zondra has a criminal record behind him.

In 2012, he was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for being a member of a gang that attacked lonely pensioners. After he was released when his sentenced was suspended, he gave a tip to a gang of three 2015 to rob a lawyer. The three tortured that person and robbed him of some 50,000 Czech crowns.

For his tip, Zondra received last year a two-and-a-half year prison term he currently serves.

Federer reaches quarters in Miami, Halep eyes No. 1 ranking

Associated PressMar 27, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Roger Federer is finally through to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

The fourth-seeded Federer had little trouble defeating 13th-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-2 in 61 minutes on Wednesday, earning the three-time Miami champion a spot in the quarters against sixth-seeded Kevin Anderson.

The Federer-Medvedev match was originally scheduled for Tuesday and wound up being delayed a day by rain. That means if Federer is to win the tournament, he’ll need to win four matches in a five-day span.

Federer broke Medvedev in the ninth game of the opening set, survived being down 0-40 to close out that set on his serve and then broke the Russian again in the first game of the second set.

Also Wednesday, women’s No. 2 seed Simona Halep defeated 18th-seeded Qiang Wang 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals. Halep won the final six games against Qiang and would return to No. 1 in the world if she wins her semifinal match.