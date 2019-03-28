Giro deal with Sicily to include start of 2021 race

MILAN — Giro d’Italia organizers have announced a deal with the Sicilian region to hold three stages on the island next year and the Grand Tour’s start in 2021.
RCS Sport also announced the return of the Giro di Sicilia next month, a four-stage race from April 3-6 concluding on Mount Etna.
It’s been 42 years since the Sicilian race was last held.
This year’s Giro d’Italia begins in Bologna on May 11 and concludes in Verona on June 2.
French rider Julian Alaphilippe confirmed his status as the top cyclist so far this season by winning the Milan-San Remo classic on Saturday.
Alaphilippe, who rides for the Quick-Step team, edged Oliver Naesen of AG2R and Michal Kwiatkowski of Team Sky in a 10-man sprint at the end of the 291-kilometer (181-mile) route along the Italian Riviera.
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan finished fourth.
It was Alaphilippe’s seventh win this season, adding to his Strade Bianche title this month and stage wins in the Vuelta a San Juan (2), Tour of Colombia, and Tirreno-Adriatico (2).
Alaphilippe attacked on the final climb up the Poggio and was followed by a small group of other elite riders to set up the sprint. He finished with a time of nearly seven hours.
“I will need some time to realize what I have achieved today,” Alaphilippe said. “We made the race hard and I stayed focused. … I made no mistake. It’s unbelievable.”
Fausto Masnada, the last remaining rider from an early 10-man breakaway, was caught with 25 kilometers to go.
LONDON — Britain’s richest man has bought the Team Sky cycling team, which will be renamed Team Ineos.
Jim Ratcliffe, who is the chairman of chemicals giant Ineos, is reported by the Sunday Times rich list as being worth 21 billion dollars (18.5 million euros).
Ineos pledged in a statement on Tuesday to honor all “existing commitments to riders, staff and partners.”
The team’s launch takes place at the Tour de Yorkshire which starts in Doncaster on May 2.
Sky’s long-time team principal Dave Brailsford welcomed the move, saying “it ends the uncertainty around the team” and “represents a huge vote of confidence in our future.”
Sky has won six of the past seven Tour de France races, with Chris Froome winning four times and Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas winning it once.
British broadcaster Sky announced its withdrawal from the sport last December following the European pay TV giant’s takeover by American company Comcast.