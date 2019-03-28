AP Images

Board weighs new rules after 22 horse deaths at Santa Anita

Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) The California Horse Racing Board will weigh new safety and medication rules Thursday in the wake of 22 horse deaths at Santa Anita.

The board is meeting at the track northeast of Los Angeles to consider whether to ban medication and whips on racing days, among other changes. If approved, Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields in Northern California would become the first racetracks in the nation to impose such restrictions.

Santa Anita agreed to make the changes after 22 horses suffered fatal injuries at the track in less than three months, angering animal rights groups, prompting protests and leading to the suspension of racing since March 5.

Racing is expected to resume Friday pending the board’s votes on a number of key issues, including phasing out a medication known as Lasix, already banned on race days in every country but the U.S. and Canada.

While many American horse trainers say Lasix is a vital anti-bleeding medication that keeps horses safe, animal-rights activists say it amounts to a performance-enhancing drug and that most tracks in the world do fine without.

Also up for discussion at the board meeting will be limiting the use of riding crops, a move controversial among many jockeys and owners who argue that they help keep horses safe during races.

In a statement earlier this month, Santa Anita’s owner said “the current system is broken.”

“The sport of horse racing is the last great sporting legacy platform to be modernized,” Belinda Stronach, president of The Stronach Group, said in a statement. “If we expect our sport to grow for future generations, we must raise our standards.”

The track’s efforts in the wake of the horse deaths have garnered praise from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which has urged other tracks throughout the country to take the same measures as Santa Anita.

“The only positive in this is it happened at a track where the owners were willing to see what they could do to prevent it,” said Kathy Guillermo, PETA’s senior vice president.

She said she planned to attend the racing board’s meeting and hopes its members approve all of the Santa Anita’s proposed changes.

“These new rules are the most progressive actions to help horses in a generation,” she said. “I’m very eager to see what happens.”

Hidden Scroll the favorite for Florida Derby

Associated PressMar 27, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) Hidden Scroll has been installed as the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the Florida Derby on Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

Hidden Scroll landed the inside post in an 11-horse field for the $1 million race, one of the major preps leading up to the Kentucky Derby. It’ll only be the third career start for Hidden Scroll, who is trained by Bill Mott and will be ridden Saturday by Javier Castellano.

Hidden Scroll likely needs a big showing to make the Kentucky Derby. He has only five points right now in the chase for one of the 20 spots at Churchill Downs, though could guarantee himself enough points with a top-two finish Saturday.

Code of Honor, the Fountain of Youth winner, is the 3-1 second choice. Code of Honor already has more than enough points to be assured of a Kentucky Derby starting spot.

Bourbon War is the 7-2 third choice, and has 20 Kentucky Derby points – which likely means he needs a boost as well to ensure making it to that race.

The winner Saturday gets 100 points, with 40 for second, 20 for third and 10 for fourth.

Cutting Humor wins Sunland Derby to enter Kentucky Derby picture

Associated PressMar 25, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) Cutting Humor edged Anothertwistafate to win the $800,000 Sunland Derby and enter the picture for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Cutting Humor ran nine furlongs in a track-record 1:46.94 on Sunday at Sunland Park. The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the first Saturday in May, putting among the top 10 on the Derby leaderboard. The top 20 horses earn berths in the Derby.

Sent off at 2-1 odds, the 3-year-old colt paid $6.60, $3.40 and $2.40 in the Grade 3 stakes.

Cutting Humor’s win gives trainer Todd Pletcher another Derby candidate. Spinoff, second in the Louisiana Derby on Saturday, is his other candidate for the May 4 race.

Anothertwistafate returned $4 and $3. He earned 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

Mucho Gusto, the 4-5 favorite trained by Bob Baffert, paid $2.20 to show. The colt earned 10 qualifying points.

Wicked Indeed finished fourth and earned five points.