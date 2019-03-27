Hidden Scroll the favorite for Florida Derby

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) Hidden Scroll has been installed as the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the Florida Derby on Saturday at Gulfstream Park.
Hidden Scroll landed the inside post in an 11-horse field for the $1 million race, one of the major preps leading up to the Kentucky Derby. It’ll only be the third career start for Hidden Scroll, who is trained by Bill Mott and will be ridden Saturday by Javier Castellano.
Hidden Scroll likely needs a big showing to make the Kentucky Derby. He has only five points right now in the chase for one of the 20 spots at Churchill Downs, though could guarantee himself enough points with a top-two finish Saturday.
Code of Honor, the Fountain of Youth winner, is the 3-1 second choice. Code of Honor already has more than enough points to be assured of a Kentucky Derby starting spot.
Bourbon War is the 7-2 third choice, and has 20 Kentucky Derby points – which likely means he needs a boost as well to ensure making it to that race.
The winner Saturday gets 100 points, with 40 for second, 20 for third and 10 for fourth.
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) Cutting Humor edged Anothertwistafate to win the $800,000 Sunland Derby and enter the picture for the Kentucky Derby.
Ridden by John Velazquez, Cutting Humor ran nine furlongs in a track-record 1:46.94 on Sunday at Sunland Park. The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the first Saturday in May, putting among the top 10 on the Derby leaderboard. The top 20 horses earn berths in the Derby.
Sent off at 2-1 odds, the 3-year-old colt paid $6.60, $3.40 and $2.40 in the Grade 3 stakes.
Cutting Humor’s win gives trainer Todd Pletcher another Derby candidate. Spinoff, second in the Louisiana Derby on Saturday, is his other candidate for the May 4 race.
Anothertwistafate returned $4 and $3. He earned 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.
Mucho Gusto, the 4-5 favorite trained by Bob Baffert, paid $2.20 to show. The colt earned 10 qualifying points.
Wicked Indeed finished fourth and earned five points.
ARCADIA, Calif. — Anticipating approval by the California Horse Racing Board, Santa Anita plans to reopen for live racing on Friday for the first time since it was shut down following the deaths of 22 horses.
The track on Sunday issued a revised stakes schedule that includes the $600,000 Santa Anita Handicap to be run April 6, the same day as the $1 million Santa Anita Derby.
The CHRB is to meet on Thursday to consider new safety and medication rules that Santa Anita, Golden Gate Fields and the Thoroughbred Owners of California agreed to on March 16.
Racing has been suspended at the track since March 5 after 22 horses suffered fatal injuries since Dec. 26. Limited training is being allowed on the main dirt track while testing of the surface and new rules involving safety and medication have been worked out.
If the CHRB approves and racing resumes, Santa Anita will feature the $200,000 San Luis Rey Stakes on Friday.
The Santa Anita Handicap originally was to be run on March 9.