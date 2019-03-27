Getty Images

Djokovic upset in fourth round at Miami Open

Associated PressMar 27, 2019, 1:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Top seed Novak Djokovic was upset by Roberto Bautista Agut 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round of the Miami Open Tuesday.

The world No. 1 was looking to win his 850th match but fell short.

Djokovic was leading 6-1, 4-5 when rain delayed play for 30 minutes. Returning to the court, Djokovic surrendered his serve on a second break point in the 12th game to lose the second set.

Djokovic recouped one service break in the third set, but he lost his serve again in the sixth game to fall behind 2-4.

Djokovic holds a 7-3 career record over Bautista Agut, but the Spaniard has now beaten him the past two times they’ve played.

The 22nd-seeded Bautista Agut defeated Djokovic in a three-set semifinal at the Qatar Open in January.

Earlier in the day, defending champion John Isner advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) win over 19th-seeded Kyle Edmund.

Isner pounded 17 aces and lost one service game in the match. He surrendered the ninth game of the first set at love.

He’s won nine straight matches at the Miami Open going back to hoisting the trophy last year. That victory -the most prestigious of the 14 titles in his career – made him the first American champion of this tournament since Andy Roddick in 2010.

Isner has played five tiebreakers in six sets during his three match wins.

Hopman Cup out, ATP Cup in for overhaul of Australia swing

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PERTH, Australia — The Hopman Cup international mixed team event is making way for the new ATP Cup at the start of the 2020 tennis season in Australia.

The International Tennis Federation on Thursday confirmed an early end to the licensing agreement with Tennis Australia for the Hopman Cup, which had been scheduled to continue in Perth until 2022.

The ITF issued a statement saying it still supported a combined men’s and women’s event after three decades of success, and was searching for a new venue.

“The ITF is committed to upholding the core values of the Hopman Cup in the future and is encouraged by the interest that has already been expressed,” ITF president David Haggerty said. “We will keep the Hopman Cup alive and look forward to successful future editions of this unique event.”

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic combined to win the last two Hopman Cup titles for Switzerland. Serena Williams and Steffi Graf have also been among the winners of the tournament which started in 1989.

The international season usually gets into full swing in Australia in the weeks leading into the first major of the year at Melbourne Park in January.

But the introduction of the ATP Cup has meant an overhaul in Australia for next year, with Perth joining Brisbane as a co-host of the group stage of the men’s team tournament and Sydney hosting the finals.

“The ATP Cup will launch the global tennis season for the men – this is their event … and they’ve thrown their support behind it 100 percent,” Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said. “Four of the top 12 male players, and eight of the top 24, will play in Perth, with 24 teams competing across three cities – Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.”

The ATP Cup has 750 rankings points, $22 million in prize money. It will feature two singles and a doubles match in each head-to-head between countries, and will run alongside the Brisbane International, which remains a season-opening event on the women’s tour.

Man who stabbed Petra Kvitova gets eight-year prison term

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PRAGUE — A man who stabbed two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in her home was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday.

Radim Zondra, 33, was convicted of causing Kvitova serious bodily harm by a regional court in Brno.

The state prosecutor requested 12 years for Zondra, who pleaded not guilty to attacking Kvitova in December 2016 in her apartment in Prostejov.

After a quarterfinal round loss in the Miami Open on Tuesday night, Kvitova addressed the verdict.

“Yeah, I heard that, for sure, I heard that this morning,” she said. “I accepted the news. I’m happy for the news and I’m glad it’s over now.”

Kvitova’s spokesman, Karel Tejkal, said she “respects the ruling of an independent court.”

“She’s satisfied with the verdict because she identified the convicted person as the attacker,” Tejkal said.

Zondra can appeal, and so can the prosecution.

Kvitova had surgery on injuries to her playing left hand. It took the tennis star more than five months to recover.

Kvitova reached the Australian Open final in January, her first Grand Slam final since her second Wimbledon title in 2014. She is ranked a career-high No. 2.

Her testimony provided key evidence for the court to rule in the case, Judge Dagmar Bordovska said.

Kvitova testified she opened the door when Zondra rang the doorbell because she expected a possible doping control. The suspect claimed he came to inspect her boiler.

In the attack, Kvitova sustained damage to the tendons in her hand, along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves, and underwent nearly four hours of surgery.(

While bleeding, she said she offered Zondra money. He accepted 10,000 Czech crowns ($440) and left.

Zondra has a criminal record behind him.

In 2012, he was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for being a member of a gang that attacked lonely pensioners. After he was released when his sentenced was suspended, he gave a tip to a gang of three 2015 to rob a lawyer. The three tortured that person and robbed him of some 50,000 Czech crowns.

For his tip, Zondra received last year a two-and-a-half year prison term he currently serves.