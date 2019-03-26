AP Photo

Isner tops Edmund, reaches Miami Open quarterfinals

Associated PressMar 26, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT
MIAMI GARDENS, FLa. (AP) Defending champion John Isner advanced to the Miami Open quarterfinals with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) win over 19th-seeded Kyle Edmund on Tuesday.

Isner pounded 17 aces and lost one service game in the match. He surrendered the ninth game of the first set at love.

He’s now won nine straight matches at the Miami Open dating back to hoisting the trophy last year. That victory -the most prestigious of the 14 titles in his career – made him the first American champion of this tournament since Andy Roddick in 2010.

Isner has played five tiebreakers in six sets during his three match wins.

Federer finishes with flurry of aces in 3rd round at Miami

Associated PressMar 26, 2019, 2:49 AM EDT
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Roger Federer finished with a flurry of aces and advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-3 on Monday.

In the final game, Federer smacked aces on the first three points. An ace on the next point was overturned by a replay review, and instead Krajinovic dumped the last shot into the net.

Federer finished with 14 aces and pulled away after converting only one of his first eight break-point chances.

Seeded fourth, Federer improved to 14-2 this year. He made his Miami debut 20 years ago and won the tournament in 2005, 2006 and 2017, when it was played on Key Biscayne.

Indian Wells champion Bianca Andreescu retired from her fourth-round match with a right shoulder injury while trailing Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 2-0. Three-time Miami champion Venus Williams lost to No. 2-seeded Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3. No. 3 Petra Kvitova faced only one break point and beat Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3.

Andreescu, who is tied for the WTA lead with 20 match victories this year, said she felt pain and tightness in the shoulder.

“I’ve played so many matches,” the 18-year-old Canadian said. “I guess it’s just my body’s way of telling me it has had enough. The doctor said it’s nothing too serious, but the pain is there.”

Andreescu said she will skip the tournament next week in Charleston, South Carolina, but plans to play the Fed Cup on April 20-21.

She called a medical timeout after the first set to receive treatment, and received similar treatment during her third-round victory over Angelique Kerber, who afterward told Andreescu she was the “biggest drama queen ever.”

Andreescu defeated Kerber in the Indian Wells final on March 17 for her first career title. The injury ended Andreescu’s bid to become the fourth woman to win Indian Wells and Miami back to back.

“I’m pretty upset,” she said. “But I really can’t complain, with what I’ve achieved.”

The No. 21-seeded Kontaveit was joined in the Miami quarterfinals by Kvitova, who is ranked a career-high No. 2 and will rise to No. 1 if she wins the title. No. 1 Naomi Osaka lost in the third round.

Kvitova’s match against Garcia was interrupted by rain for more than 90 minutes, and she took advantage.

“I had a quick nap, which was really helpful,” Kvitova said.

Andreescu retires from fourth-round match at Miami Open

Associated PressMar 25, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
No. 12-seeded Ashleigh Barty also advanced by beating No. 7 Kiki Bertens 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In men's play, No. 6 Kevin Anderson hit 13 aces and advanced to the fourth round by beating Joao Sousa 6-4, 7-6 (6).