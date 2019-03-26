Getty Images

Federer finishes with flurry of aces in 3rd round at Miami

Associated PressMar 26, 2019, 2:49 AM EDT
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Roger Federer finished with a flurry of aces and advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-3 on Monday.

In the final game, Federer smacked aces on the first three points. An ace on the next point was overturned by a replay review, and instead Krajinovic dumped the last shot into the net.

Federer finished with 14 aces and pulled away after converting only one of his first eight break-point chances.

Seeded fourth, Federer improved to 14-2 this year. He made his Miami debut 20 years ago and won the tournament in 2005, 2006 and 2017, when it was played on Key Biscayne.

Indian Wells champion Bianca Andreescu retired from her fourth-round match with a right shoulder injury while trailing Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 2-0. Three-time Miami champion Venus Williams lost to No. 2-seeded Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3. No. 3 Petra Kvitova faced only one break point and beat Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3.

Andreescu, who is tied for the WTA lead with 20 match victories this year, said she felt pain and tightness in the shoulder.

“I’ve played so many matches,” the 18-year-old Canadian said. “I guess it’s just my body’s way of telling me it has had enough. The doctor said it’s nothing too serious, but the pain is there.”

Andreescu said she will skip the tournament next week in Charleston, South Carolina, but plans to play the Fed Cup on April 20-21.

She called a medical timeout after the first set to receive treatment, and received similar treatment during her third-round victory over Angelique Kerber, who afterward told Andreescu she was the “biggest drama queen ever.”

Andreescu defeated Kerber in the Indian Wells final on March 17 for her first career title. The injury ended Andreescu’s bid to become the fourth woman to win Indian Wells and Miami back to back.

“I’m pretty upset,” she said. “But I really can’t complain, with what I’ve achieved.”

The No. 21-seeded Kontaveit was joined in the Miami quarterfinals by Kvitova, who is ranked a career-high No. 2 and will rise to No. 1 if she wins the title. No. 1 Naomi Osaka lost in the third round.

Kvitova’s match against Garcia was interrupted by rain for more than 90 minutes, and she took advantage.

“I had a quick nap, which was really helpful,” Kvitova said.

Andreescu retires from fourth-round match at Miami Open

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 25, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Indian Wells champion Bianca Andreescu retired from her fourth-round match at the Miami Open while trailing Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 2-0 Monday.

Andreescu called a medical timeout after the first set to receive treatment on her right shoulder. She received similar treatment during her third-round victory over Angelique Kerber, who afterward told Andreescu she was the “biggest drama queen ever.”

Andreescu, an 18-year-old Canadian, defeated Kerber in the Indian Wells final on March 17 for her first career title.

The No. 21-seeded Kontaveit was joined in the Miami quarterfinals by Petra Kvitova, who faced only one break point and beat Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, is ranked a career-high No. 2 and will rise to No. 1 if she wins the title. No. 1 Naomi Osaka lost in the third round.

Kvitova’s match was halted because of rain for nearly two hours, and she took advantage.

“I had a quick nap, which was really helpful,” she said.

No. 12-seeded Ashleigh Barty also advanced by beating No. 7 Kiki Bertens 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In men’s play, No. 6 Kevin Anderson hit 13 aces and advanced to the fourth round by beating Joao Sousa 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Djokovic beats Delbonis in third round at Miami Open

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 24, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Novak Djokovic squandered a second-set lead but regrouped to beat Federico Delbonis 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 Sunday in the third round of the Miami Open.

Djokovic appeared on his way to an easy victory when he led 3-1 in the second set, but he dropped serve twice in a row. He won a succession of long rallies in the final set and swept the last five games.

The top-ranked Djokovic is trying for his seventh title in the tournament, which moved this year to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium complex.

Defending champion John Isner was broken in the first game but he held the rest of the way and hit 16 aces to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Isner, now 33, won the biggest title of his career in the tournament a year ago. Seeded No. 7, he’ll next face No. 19 Kyle Edmund, who beat No. 12 Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-4.

In women’s play, Venus Williams reached the fourth round of the tournament for the 16th time with a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 14 Daria Kasatkina, who never held serve.

Williams won the title in 1998, 1999 and 2001. She’s unseeded at Miami for the first time since 2012, but improved to 11-3 this year.

Williams next faces No. 2 Simona Halep, who outlasted Polona Hercog 5-7, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

“I was running like crazy for three hours,” Halep said. “If I keep doing this, I think I have a chance to be back No. 1.”

A loss Saturday by top-ranked Naomi Osaka opened the door for Halep to reclaim the top ranking if she reaches the final.

No. 25 Danielle Collins lost to Wang Yafan 7-5, 6-1.