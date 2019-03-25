Cutting Humor wins Sunland Derby to enter Kentucky Derby picture

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) Cutting Humor edged Anothertwistafate to win the $800,000 Sunland Derby and enter the picture for the Kentucky Derby.
Ridden by John Velazquez, Cutting Humor ran nine furlongs in a track-record 1:46.94 on Sunday at Sunland Park. The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the first Saturday in May, putting among the top 10 on the Derby leaderboard. The top 20 horses earn berths in the Derby.
Sent off at 2-1 odds, the 3-year-old colt paid $6.60, $3.40 and $2.40 in the Grade 3 stakes.
Cutting Humor’s win gives trainer Todd Pletcher another Derby candidate. Spinoff, second in the Louisiana Derby on Saturday, is his other candidate for the May 4 race.
Anothertwistafate returned $4 and $3. He earned 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.
Mucho Gusto, the 4-5 favorite trained by Bob Baffert, paid $2.20 to show. The colt earned 10 qualifying points.
Wicked Indeed finished fourth and earned five points.
ARCADIA, Calif. — Anticipating approval by the California Horse Racing Board, Santa Anita plans to reopen for live racing on Friday for the first time since it was shut down following the deaths of 22 horses.
The track on Sunday issued a revised stakes schedule that includes the $600,000 Santa Anita Handicap to be run April 6, the same day as the $1 million Santa Anita Derby.
The CHRB is to meet on Thursday to consider new safety and medication rules that Santa Anita, Golden Gate Fields and the Thoroughbred Owners of California agreed to on March 16.
Racing has been suspended at the track since March 5 after 22 horses suffered fatal injuries since Dec. 26. Limited training is being allowed on the main dirt track while testing of the surface and new rules involving safety and medication have been worked out.
If the CHRB approves and racing resumes, Santa Anita will feature the $200,000 San Luis Rey Stakes on Friday.
The Santa Anita Handicap originally was to be run on March 9.
NEW ORLEANS — By My Standards passed three horses down the stretch to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby at the Fair Grounds Race course Saturday.
The winner went off at 22-1 in what is one of the major prep races for the Kentucky Derby, and galloped past Todd-Pletcher-trained Spinoff to win by nearly a length.
Trained by W. Bret Calhoun, By My Standards earned 100 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, assuring qualification for the Triple Crown opener. Jockey Gabriel Saez steered By My Standards into fourth entering the final turn and finished the 1 1/8-mile race in 1:49.2. He paid $47, $16.60 and $9.40.
With John Velazquez aboard, Spinoff earned 40 points with a second place finish and paid $6.80 and $5.40.
Sueno finished third and paid $6.
War of Will was the morning line favorite at 6-5 and went off at 4-6. But after settling in the middle of the pack, the winner of the previous two Fair Grounds prep races faded and finished ninth in what was the colt’s first loss on a dirt track.