Andreescu retires from fourth-round match at Miami Open

Associated PressMar 25, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Indian Wells champion Bianca Andreescu retired from her fourth-round match at the Miami Open while trailing Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 2-0 Monday.

Andreescu called a medical timeout after the first set to receive treatment on her right shoulder. She received similar treatment during her third-round victory over Angelique Kerber, who afterward told Andreescu she was the “biggest drama queen ever.”

Andreescu, an 18-year-old Canadian, defeated Kerber in the Indian Wells final on March 17 for her first career title.

The No. 21-seeded Kontaveit was joined in the Miami quarterfinals by Petra Kvitova, who faced only one break point and beat Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, is ranked a career-high No. 2 and will rise to No. 1 if she wins the title. No. 1 Naomi Osaka lost in the third round.

Kvitova’s match was halted because of rain for nearly two hours, and she took advantage.

“I had a quick nap, which was really helpful,” she said.

No. 12-seeded Ashleigh Barty also advanced by beating No. 7 Kiki Bertens 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In men’s play, No. 6 Kevin Anderson hit 13 aces and advanced to the fourth round by beating Joao Sousa 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Djokovic beats Delbonis in third round at Miami Open

Associated PressMar 24, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Novak Djokovic squandered a second-set lead but regrouped to beat Federico Delbonis 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 Sunday in the third round of the Miami Open.

Djokovic appeared on his way to an easy victory when he led 3-1 in the second set, but he dropped serve twice in a row. He won a succession of long rallies in the final set and swept the last five games.

The top-ranked Djokovic is trying for his seventh title in the tournament, which moved this year to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium complex.

Defending champion John Isner was broken in the first game but he held the rest of the way and hit 16 aces to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Isner, now 33, won the biggest title of his career in the tournament a year ago. Seeded No. 7, he’ll next face No. 19 Kyle Edmund, who beat No. 12 Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-4.

In women’s play, Venus Williams reached the fourth round of the tournament for the 16th time with a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 14 Daria Kasatkina, who never held serve.

Williams won the title in 1998, 1999 and 2001. She’s unseeded at Miami for the first time since 2012, but improved to 11-3 this year.

Williams next faces No. 2 Simona Halep, who outlasted Polona Hercog 5-7, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

“I was running like crazy for three hours,” Halep said. “If I keep doing this, I think I have a chance to be back No. 1.”

A loss Saturday by top-ranked Naomi Osaka opened the door for Halep to reclaim the top ranking if she reaches the final.

No. 25 Danielle Collins lost to Wang Yafan 7-5, 6-1.

