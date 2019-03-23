Getty Images

Serena withdraws from Miami Open due to knee injury

Associated PressMar 23, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Serena Williams made another sudden tournament exit, this time blaming a previously undisclosed left knee injury.

Williams withdrew Saturday from the Miami Open, an unexpected move because she showed no signs of injury while winning her opening match a day earlier against Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

Williams didn’t mention any problems with the knee during a news conference after the match, and the WTA had no information regarding when she was hurt. She wasn’t scheduled to play Saturday.

Her stay at the tournament was also brief last year, when she lost in the first round to Naomi Osaka. Friday’s match was Williams’ first since she retired at Indian Wells two weeks ago because of a viral illness.

Williams, 37, has played only eight matches this year. She hasn’t won a tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, before she took a break of more than a year to become a mom.

The victory Friday was Williams’ first in Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins’ home and the tournament’s new center court. The Miami Open moved this year from Key Biscayne, where Williams won eight titles.

She was next scheduled to play No. 18-seeded Qiang Wang, who advances to the fourth round.

“I am disappointed to withdraw,” Williams said in a statement. “It was an amazing experience to play at Hard Rock Stadium this year, and I would like to thank the Miami Open for putting on an amazing event. I hope to be back next year to play at this one-of-a-kind tournament in front of the incredible fans here in Miami.”

Williams happens to own a small share of the Dolphins, and she took part in this week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Wozniacki returns to Miami after complaining about fans

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 23, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki is back at the Miami Open after complaining last year about crowd behavior.

Wozniacki said she decided to return partly because the tournament moved from Key Biscayne to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium complex.

“It feels like a new tournament,” she said Friday after winning her opening match. “That was one of the reasons. The second reason was I need to play. I was like, it doesn’t matter what happened last year, I’m just going to go out there and do my best.”

Wozniacki had no complaints following her 6-4, 6-4 victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich. She said she’s pleased with steps the tournament took so fans can’t complain about misbehavior in the stands.

Last year, Wozniacki said she and her family were targets of verbal abuse and threats from the crowd during a match she lost to her friend Monica Puig.

“I thought it was important that I spoke up,” Wozniacki said. “Now I just feel like we’ve all moved on.”

Serena, Osaka win opening matches in Miami

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 22, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Facing the setting sun, Serena Williams tried to shield her eyes with her left hand as she hit a shot, lost the point and then waved in frustration at the bothersome glare.

Later, after a seesaw victory in her first match at the Miami Open’s new site, she was able to joke about the unwanted spotlight.

“A lot of photographers came,” Williams said. “I thought, `This must be good light.’ I thought about taking a selfie, but you’ve got to stay in the moment.”

Williams played poorly for a stretch and was broken three times but steadied her game in the final set to beat Rebecca Peterson 6-3, 1-6, 6-1. She avoided a repeat of last year, when she was eliminated in the first round by Naomi Osaka.

That was Williams’ farewell to Key Biscayne, where she won eight titles. Only Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf have won any women’s tournament more times.

With the Miami Open’s move to the Dolphins’ stadium complex, players are adjusting to the unfamiliar setting. The No. 1-ranked Osaka beat qualifier Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-1, but she and Williams both found the mix of sun and shadows in the cavernous stadium a challenge.

“It was interesting,” Williams said. “First it was dark out there, which was really odd. The shadows were so intense it was dark, and then … there was light.”

She chuckled and said, “Whatever. I need to focus on playing better or not being in the tournament much longer.”

Osaka agreed that any issues with visibility weren’t worth complaining about. She hit 14 aces and overcame a ragged stretch in the second set, when she became so frustrated she threw her racket.

“I had a bit of a dip,” Osaka said. “It was really hard for me, I think, emotionally in the second set, because I just started thinking about winning, not exactly the things I could do in order to win.”

Williams’ match followed a similar pattern, but she regrouped after a flurry of errors in the second set.

“I said, `Serena, you can play a lot better than that,”‘ she said.

While the outer courts were crowded on a mild, cloudless afternoon, there were only a few thousand spectators for Williams’ match in the 13,800-seat stadium, with temporary stands on three sides and a net replacing the 50-yard line.

“It was a different court, but it was a beautiful court,” said Williams, who happens to own a small share of the Dolphins. “It’s so different from anything I’ve played on in my entire career, so I was super excited.”

The mood was mostly subdued, although when Williams whacked a backhand winner with a grunt that echoed in the upper deck, the fans added their own roar to hers.

The match victory was the 76th for Williams in the tournament, but she hasn’t won a Miami Open title since 2015. She hasn’t won any tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, before she took a break of more than a year to become a mom.

The match was her first since she retired at Indian Wells two weeks ago because of a viral illness.

On the men’s side, defending champion John Isner hit 20 aces, lost only 11 points on his serve and beat qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7).

No. 5-seeded Kei Nishikori was upset by Dusan Lajovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Lajovic improved to 3-14 against top-10 players.

In other women’s play, Canadian 18-year-old Bianca Andreescu, who overcame a match point to win her opening match, reached the third round by beating No. 32 Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-3. Andreescu won her first career title last week at Indian Wells.

Defending Miami Open champion Sloane Stephens beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-3. Three-time champion Venus Williams overcame a wobbly start to beat No. 24 Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6 (4), 6-1.