Venus Williams wins opening match at Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Three-time tournament champion Venus Williams won her opening match Thursday at the new site of the Miami Open by beating Dalila Jakupovic 7-5, 6-3.
Williams won the tournament in 1998, 1999 and 2001 when it was played on Key Biscayne. The event moved this year to the Miami Dolphins’ complex, and Williams played in the stadium.
Whitney Osuigwe, a 16-year-old qualifier from Bradenton, Florida, earned her first WTA Tour victory by beating Mari Osaka, 6-2, 6-4. Osaka is the sister of 2018 champion Naomi Osaka.
No. 3-seeded Petra Kvitova won her opening match by beating Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4.
—
PARIS — Rafael Nadal is expected to make his return from a knee injury at the Monte Carlo Masters, after being included in the official list of players on Thursday.
Tournament organizers announced the line-up for the clay-court tournament in Paris. Nadal has won it a record 11 times and held a 46-match winning streak at Monte Carlo from 2005-13 – the most consecutive wins at a tournament by any man or woman.
Last Saturday, the second-ranked Nadal withdrew from his semifinal at Indian Wells against longtime rival Roger Federer after feeling pain in his troublesome right knee during the quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov.
Nadal skipped the hard-court Miami Open, which began this week, to prepare for his season on clay.
The 32-year-old Spaniard is aiming for a record-extending 12th French Open title at Roland Garros, and an 18th major, from May 26-June 9.
PARIS — French Open prize money will increase by eight percent at this year’s tournament to $48.6 million.
The French Tennis Federation says the men’s and women’s champions will receive $2.62 million, an increase of 4.55 percent from last year. Runners-up will receive $1.34 million, a 5.36 percent increase.
The biggest jump was 15 percent for those reaching the first round. They now get about $52,000, while quarterfinalists get roughly nine percent more at $473,000.
Players who go out in the third round of qualifying, failing to make the main draw, will receive $27,000, an increase of 14.29 percent.
The men’s and women’s doubles champions will get $660,000 and finalists $330,000 – both receiving about 3.5 percent more than last year.