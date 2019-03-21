Nadal to return from knee injury on Monte Carlo Masters clay

PARIS — Rafael Nadal is expected to make his return from a knee injury at the Monte Carlo Masters, after being included in the official list of players on Thursday.
Tournament organizers announced the line-up for the clay-court tournament in Paris. Nadal has won it a record 11 times and held a 46-match winning streak at Monte Carlo from 2005-13 – the most consecutive wins at a tournament by any man or woman.
Last Saturday, the second-ranked Nadal withdrew from his semifinal at Indian Wells against longtime rival Roger Federer after feeling pain in his troublesome right knee during the quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov.
Nadal skipped the hard-court Miami Open, which began this week, to prepare for his season on clay.
The 32-year-old Spaniard is aiming for a record-extending 12th French Open title at Roland Garros, and an 18th major, from May 26-June 9.
PARIS — French Open prize money will increase by eight percent at this year’s tournament to $48.6 million.
The French Tennis Federation says the men’s and women’s champions will receive $2.62 million, an increase of 4.55 percent from last year. Runners-up will receive $1.34 million, a 5.36 percent increase.
The biggest jump was 15 percent for those reaching the first round. They now get about $52,000, while quarterfinalists get roughly nine percent more at $473,000.
Players who go out in the third round of qualifying, failing to make the main draw, will receive $27,000, an increase of 14.29 percent.
The men’s and women’s doubles champions will get $660,000 and finalists $330,000 – both receiving about 3.5 percent more than last year.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Victoria Azarenka won the first match on the stadium court at the new site of the Miami Open by beating Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
The unseeded Azarenka is a three-time Miami Open champion.
After a one-day delay because of rain, the tournament started Wednesday at the Miami Dolphins’ complex. The 13,800-seat stadium was mostly empty for the opening match, but bigger crowds are expected when seeded players begin taking the court. They have first-round byes.
Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony before the first stadium match.
“Standing here in this stadium right now, you see the magnitude, what kind of an arena this is,” Federer said. “I think it’s a big, massive moment in our sport.”