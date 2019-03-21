French Open prize money increases by eight percent compared to 2018

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PARIS — French Open prize money will increase by eight percent at this year’s tournament to $48.6 million.

The French Tennis Federation says the men’s and women’s champions will receive $2.62 million, an increase of 4.55 percent from last year. Runners-up will receive $1.34 million, a 5.36 percent increase.

The biggest jump was 15 percent for those reaching the first round. They now get about $52,000, while quarterfinalists get roughly nine percent more at $473,000.

Players who go out in the third round of qualifying, failing to make the main draw, will receive $27,000, an increase of 14.29 percent.

The men’s and women’s doubles champions will get $660,000 and finalists $330,000 – both receiving about 3.5 percent more than last year.