Raonic ends lucky loser’s run at Indian Wells

Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 12:34 AM EDT
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Milos Raonic made sure Miomir Kecmanovic’s good luck finally ran out at the BNP Paribas Open.

Raonic beat the 19-year-old Serb 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the semifinals and improve to 19-4 at Indian Wells since 2014.

Raonic fired 13 aces against no double faults in putting away Kecmanovic in 72 minutes on a sunny, windy and cool day in the Southern California desert.

“Even when I was hitting the spots, I wasn’t hitting them that well,” Raonic said of his serving. “I think that can get better.”

He’ll try to improve next against No. 7 Dominic Thiem, who advanced via walkover when No. 18 Gael Monfils announced on court that he couldn’t play because of a left Achilles injury.

At 15-3 this year, Monfils was off to the best start of his career. But he was 0-4 against Thiem.

Kecmanovic was the first lucky loser to reach the quarterfinals at the tournament since it became a Masters 1000 event in 1990. Ranked 130th in the world, the Serb lost in qualifying, but his fortune soon turned.

Three seeded players withdrew before the tournament began, clearing the way for Kecmanovic to become a lucky loser and receive a first-round bye.

The teenager certainly made the most of it. Kecmanovic got by three players, including 30th-seeded Laslo Djere, in straight sets to set up his second meeting with Raonic.

That’s where Kecmanovic’s luck ended.

Raonic won 88 percent of his first-serve points and saved all three break chances against him.

“I knew he had nothing to lose, and I had to be really disciplined with myself,” Raonic said.

In January, Raonic beat Kecmanovic in straight sets on his way to the title at Brisbane in January.

Belinda Bencic beat fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the semis, ensuring her return to the top 20 in the rankings.

“I wouldn’t believe I win today again,” Bencic said. “I’m not going to the court with any expectation. I’m just trying to play. This is the mentality I have, and this is the mentality I’m going to keep having.”

Bencic’s victory set up a semifinal against No. 8 seed Angelique Kerber, who beat error-prone Venus Williams 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a match-up of 30-somethings.

Williams led 4-2 in the first set before Kerber won three straight games to go up 5-4. Williams broke the German to tie it 5-all and then held for a 6-5 lead. But Kerber held in the next game to force the tiebreaker, which she dominated.

Williams fought off two break points to tie the second set 2-all before Kerber again won three games in arrow for a 5-2 lead. She broke Williams in the match’s longest game that went to deuce five times when Williams’ forehand went wide.

Williams alternately smacked winners from the baseline and sprayed shots beyond the lines. The 38-year-old former world No. 1 was a semifinalist in the desert last year.

But Williams hasn’t made it farther than the quarterfinals at any Premier Mandatory or Grand Slam tourney since last year’s BNP Paribas Open. Until Kerber stopped her, Williams had won four matches in a row for the first time since last year in the desert.

“I played the best I could here,” she said.

Bencic was pushed to three sets for the first time in four matches at the tournament. She was coming off a straight-set upset of defending champion and top-ranked Naomi Osaka in the fourth round.

Pliskova raced to 4-1 lead before wrapping up the second set. In the third, she overcame a break point to hold at 2-all but only won one more game the rest of the way.

“Physically, it was tough somehow, and the wind didn’t help much,” Pliskova said. “So my serve was bad, my shots were bad.”

Bencic improved to 18-3 this year. She won her third career title at Dubai last month and her first since 2015. The 22-year-old Swiss player missed five months in 2017 after wrist surgery.

“When you’re confident, you can really just trust your instincts and you don’t have to think about it at all,” Bencic said. “I’m definitely playing how I feel it, and it’s going well so I’m not planning on changing that.”

Rafael Nadal reaches Indian Wells quarterfinals

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 13, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Rafael Nadal has advanced to the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open, defeating qualifier Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4.

Nadal lost his serve just once in the 1 1/2-hour match on a sunny and windy Wednesday, a day after upsets rattled the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka, the world’s top-ranked players, lost in straight sets.

Krajinovic hadn’t dropped a set in winning his first three main-draw matches after two wins in qualifying to get into the $8.3 million event.

Miomir Kecmanovic, a 19-year-old Serb ranked 130th in the world, advanced when Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan retired after losing the first set 6-4. Nishioka sought treatment on the court before calling it quits.

Kecmanovic became the first lucky loser to reach the quarterfinals since the tournament achieved Masters 1000 status in 1990.

Andreescu, Kecmanovic win at Indian Wells

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 13, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — A couple of teenagers are shaking things up at the BNP Paribas Open.

Bianca Andreescu, an 18-year-old Canadian, routed two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza 6-0, 6-1 in 52 minutes Wednesday to reach the semifinals.

Miomir Kecmanovic, a 19-year-old Serb ranked 130th in the world, became the first lucky loser to reach the quarterfinals at Indian Wells since 1990 when Yoshihito Nishioka retired in the second set.

The kids are all right, indeed.

Andreescu won the first nine games against Muguruza. The 20th-seeded Spaniard called for her coach trailing 4-1 in the second set. He urged her to “change something.”

“I felt like every time I was trying something different she was coming up with better shots,” Muguruza said. “She was keeping her high level all the time.”

Andreescu broke Muguruza at love and then served out the match after a deuce game, hitting consecutive forehand winners.

Andreescu has been stretched to three sets just once, in the first round. She then beat 32nd-seeded Dominika Cibulkova, Stefanie Voegele and No. 18 seed Wang Qiang before taking out Muguruza in her Indian Wells debut.

Andreescu is the third wild card in tournament history to reach the semifinals. Serena Williams was the last in her return to the desert in 2015.

“It’s incredible what I’ve achieved the last couple months,” Andreescu said in an on-court interview. “I’m beyond grateful.”

She was runner-up at Auckland and made the semifinals in Mexico before coming to the desert.

Kecmanovic is making history of his own.

He became the first lucky loser to reach the quarterfinals since the tournament achieved Masters 1000 status in 1990. The 27-year-old Serb got into the main draw when Kevin Anderson withdrew before his opening match with an elbow injury.

“It will be funny that somebody other than Novak is still in,” Kecmanovic said of top-ranked Djokovic, his famous countryman who was upset on Tuesday.

Nishioka retired after losing the first set 6-4, having first sought treatment on court.

Kecmanovic got another dose of luck when he received a wild card for next week’s tournament in Miami.

“I’m going to get a ticket because this is just nice,” he said, joking about buying a lottery ticket.

Kecmanovic next plays 13th-seeded Milos Raonic, who beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal defeated qualifier Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4 and remains on track for a potential semifinal against five-time champion Roger Federer in the bottom half of the draw. The top half was rocked by the upsets of Djokovic and No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev.

“The difference between players is not huge. It’s small gaps,” Nadal said about the upsets. “Is true that for the last 10 years didn’t happen very often.”

Krajinovic hadn’t dropped a set in winning his first three main-draw matches after two wins in qualifying to get into the $8.3 million event. But he couldn’t overcome Nadal, who lost his serve just once in the 1 1/2-hour match in sunny and windy conditions.

“Probably played a little bit worse today than yesterday,” Nadal said. “Maybe because of the conditions.”

Next up for Nadal is the winner of a fourth-round match between John Isner and Karen Khachanov.

Federer took on Kyle Edmund and Philipp Kohlschreiber, who knocked out Djokovic, played Gael Monfils later Wednesday.

The upsets weren’t limited to the men’s draw. Naomi Osaka, the world’s top-ranked woman, also lost in straight sets a day earlier.