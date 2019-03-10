Getty Images

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Associated PressMar 10, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the U.S. women’s pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, died Friday at her home in California. She was 23.

USA Cycling chief executive Rob DeMartini said in a statement Sunday that “the entire cycling community is mourning this immense loss. We are offering continuous support to Kelly’s teammates, coaches and staff. We also encourage all those who knew Kelly to support each other through the grieving.”

Catlin’s father, Mark Catlin, told VeloNews that his daughter killed herself.

Catlin was born and raised near Minneapolis, Minnesota, and rose to prominence on the track as a member of the U.S. national team. She also raced on the road for the Rally UHC Pro Cycling Team, and she was pursuing a graduate degree in computational mathematics at Stanford.

Two Austrian cyclists suspended by UCI amid doping probe

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

AIGLE, Switzerland — The International Cycling Union says it has suspended two Austrian riders because of their role in a doping ring.

The UCI says it will help Austrian anti-doping authorities build a case against Georg Preidler and Stefan Denifl, who have both raced in Grand Tours and made up Austria’s road-race team at the 2016 Olympics.

Preidler’s team, Groupama-FDJ, said Monday the rider had resigned and admitted “inexcusable involvement” in blood doping, including undergoing two procedures last year.

The suspensions follow raids last week by police at the Nordic skiing world championships in Austria and a medical practice in Germany. A German doctor who used to work in pro cycling, Mark Schmidt, is accused of providing blood doping services to athletes in various sports.

Another Austrian cyclist admits blood doping as case widens

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

VIENNA — Austrian cyclist Georg Preidler has admitted to blood doping linked to a case in which five skiers were arrested, his professional team Groupama-FDJ said Monday.

Preidler offered “his immediate and spontaneous resignation, justified by his inexcusable involvement” in the doping case, Groupama-FDJ said. He had allegedly undergone “blood collection” procedures twice last year.

The team said it had informed the International Cycling Union, French law enforcement and the French anti-doping agency.

“The UCI does not have any first-hand information concerning confessions made by cyclists,” the Switzerland-based governing body said in a statement.

However, the cycling body said it asked its independent investigators to exchange information with Austrian authorities and the World Anti-Doping Agency to advance each other’s cases.

Authorities in Austria previously said Sunday that another rider had admitted to doping and was suspected of sports fraud in connection with the case. That rider wasn’t named under Austrian privacy laws.

Preidler has raced in eight Grand Tours, including twice at the Tour de France, and took part in the Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta last season. He was 16th for Austria in the time trial at the 2016 Olympics.

Austrian and German police arrested nine people last week, including five cross-country skiers at the world championships and a German doctor. Austrian authorities said they had disrupted an “international doping ring” with involvement in multiple sports. One skier was arrested part-way through a blood transfusion.

The doctor at the center of the case is Mark Schmidt, who worked for the Gerolsteiner cycling team around the time Austrian rider Bernhard Kohl was stripped of his third place and the polka-dot jersey for best climber at the 2008 Tour de France for doping.

Schmidt, who was arrested in Erfurt, where he has a medical practice, has denied wrongdoing.