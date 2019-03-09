Getty Images

Kerber rolls to dominant win at Indian Wells

Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 8:28 PM EST
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber dropped just two games in winning her second-round match at the BNP Paribas Open.

Kerber beat Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-2 on Saturday, breaking serve to open the match on her way to winning the first 10 games in a row.

Kerber, seeded eighth, converted 93 percent of her first serves and moved on to a third-round match against qualifier Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Other seeded winners were: No. 9 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 11 Anastasija Sevastova, No. 21 Anett Kontaveit and No. 24 Lesia Tsurenko.

No. 30 Laslo Djere won on the men’s side.

The world’s top-ranked players – Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka – had night matches at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

There were several upsets on Day 4 of the combined ATP-WTA event.

No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lost to Roger Federer in both the Australian Open semifinals and the final in Dubai last week, was ousted by Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2.

Also losing on the men’s side were No. 11 Borna Coric and No. 23 Alex de Minaur.

In the women’s draw, No. 17 Madison Keys, No. 26 Carla Suarez Navarro and No. 28 Donna Vekic lost.

Serena Williams, Halep win, Stephens ousted at Indian Wells

Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 8:13 AM EST
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Serena Williams beat Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-3 in just over two hours in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night.

Both players returned from maternity leave a year ago at the desert tournament. Since then, Williams has reached two Grand Slam finals and returned to the world’s top 10.

Azarenka is still seeking to restore order in her personal life, having been involved in a legal tussle over her young son.

Williams needed just over two hours to close out the match in which she had four aces and nine double faults. She saved 11 of 15 break points.

Earlier, Sloane Stephens lost to Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland 6-3, 6-0 in just over an hour.

The fourth-seeded American committed 32 unforced errors while Voegele had four aces playing in windy conditions. Voegele improved to 4-1 against the 2017 U.S. Open champion.

No. 2 seed Simona Halep beat Barbora Strycova 6-2, 6-4. Other seeded winners were: No. 12 Ashleigh Barty, No. 20 Garbine Muguruza, No. 22 Jelana Ostapenko, and No. 18 Qiang Wang.

Stephens wasn’t the only seed to be ousted on the women’s side.

No. 14 Daria Kasatkina, a finalist last year, lost to Marketa Vondrousova 6-2, 6-1; No. 19 Caroline Garcia lost to Jennifer Brady 6-3, 3-6, 6-0; No. 27 Su-Wei Hsieh was beaten by Johanna Konta 6-0, 6-2; and No. 29 Mihaela Buzarnescu lost to Daria Gavrilova 6-2, 6-2.

In men’s opening-round matches, Steve Johnson beat fellow American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-3 and Stan Wawrinka edged Daniel Evans 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3. Also advancing were Feliciano Lopez and Hubert Hurkacz.

Novak Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked player, won his first-round doubles match with Fabio Fognini. They beat Jeremy Chardy and Milos Raonic 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Chris Kermode to leave men’s tennis tour at end of 2019

Associated PressMar 8, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Chris Kermode will leave his job as executive chairman and president of the men’s professional tennis tour when his current term finishes at the end of this year.

The ATP announced Thursday that Kermode’s tenure would come to a close.

He became head of the tour in 2014.

During his term, prize money has increased, the Next Gen ATP Finals for up-and-coming players was created, while rules changes have included the serve clock.

The ATP did not say when it expects to have a new president in place.