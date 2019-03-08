Chris Kermode to leave men’s tennis tour at end of 2019

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Chris Kermode will leave his job as executive chairman and president of the men’s professional tennis tour when his current term finishes at the end of this year.
The ATP announced Thursday that Kermode’s tenure would come to a close.
He became head of the tour in 2014.
During his term, prize money has increased, the Next Gen ATP Finals for up-and-coming players was created, while rules changes have included the serve clock.
The ATP did not say when it expects to have a new president in place.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Playing just her seventh match of the year, Venus Williams rallied to beat Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.
The match featured two former top-10 players who have fallen in the rankings. Williams is No. 36 in the world; Petkovic is 68th. The women met for the first time in five years.
Williams needed nearly two hours to advance and next plays third-seeded Petra Kvitova, runner-up to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open in January.
Williams’ younger sister, Serena, received a first-round bye and will play Victoria Azarenka in a rematch of the 2016 final in the Southern California desert. Azarenka won that year, the last time the two major champions met.
Other winners in the women’s draw were American Madison Brengle, Kristina Mladenovic and Yulia Putintseva.
Men’s play began Thursday, with Philipp Kohlschreiber defeating Pierre-Hugues Hebert 6-4, 6-0.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Soeren Friemel is the new U.S. Open tournament referee, and Jake Garner has been selected to succeed him as the chief umpire for the American tennis major.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced the appointments Thursday.
Friemel takes over for Brian Earley, who retired after 26 years as tournament referee in Flushing Meadows.
The job includes making sure rules and procedures are followed, serving as final authority on all officiating matters and approving officials’ match assignments.
Friemel has been head of officiating for the International Tennis Federation since 2014 and will retain that post.
He was chief umpire at the U.S. Open from 2016-18.
Garner, the chair umpire for 18 Grand Slam finals, now will oversee selection, training and scheduling of U.S. Open officials.