Venus Williams wins first-round match at BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Playing just her seventh match of the year, Venus Williams rallied to beat Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.
The match featured two former top-10 players who have fallen in the rankings. Williams is No. 36 in the world; Petkovic is 68th. The women met for the first time in five years.
Williams needed nearly two hours to advance and next plays third-seeded Petra Kvitova, runner-up to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open in January.
Williams’ younger sister, Serena, received a first-round bye and will play Victoria Azarenka in a rematch of the 2016 final in the Southern California desert. Azarenka won that year, the last time the two major champions met.
Other winners in the women’s draw were American Madison Brengle, Kristina Mladenovic and Yulia Putintseva.
Men’s play began Thursday, with Philipp Kohlschreiber defeating Pierre-Hugues Hebert 6-4, 6-0.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Soeren Friemel is the new U.S. Open tournament referee, and Jake Garner has been selected to succeed him as the chief umpire for the American tennis major.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced the appointments Thursday.
Friemel takes over for Brian Earley, who retired after 26 years as tournament referee in Flushing Meadows.
The job includes making sure rules and procedures are followed, serving as final authority on all officiating matters and approving officials’ match assignments.
Friemel has been head of officiating for the International Tennis Federation since 2014 and will retain that post.
He was chief umpire at the U.S. Open from 2016-18.
Garner, the chair umpire for 18 Grand Slam finals, now will oversee selection, training and scheduling of U.S. Open officials.
BRISBANE, Australia — Australia will play its Fed Cup semifinal against Belarus on April 20-21 on hard courts at Pat Rafter Arena.
Brisbane-based Ash Barty led the Australian team to a 3-2 win over the United States in February at Asheville, North Carolina. She is also expected to be on the Australian team for the semifinal, where she should feel right at home.
The last time Australia reached the Fed Cup semifinals was in 2014, when it lost to Germany, also at Pat Rafter Arena.
Australia captain Alicia Molik on Thursday said: “The whole team, led by Ash, worked hard for the win over the USA and I can honestly say that … was one of the highlights of my career.”
France and Romania will meet in the other semifinal on clay at Rouen, France.